Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Covid-19 triggers load shedding

1 hr ago | Views
LOAD shedding being experienced in the country is set to continue as experts who are meant to fix technical problems at some of the country's power generating stations are failing to travel due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Most countries in the world have closed their borders resulting in limited travels across countries as a way of restricting the spread of the disease. Newly appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development, Hon Soda Zhemu told Sunday News yesterday that the major challenge was in Hwange where two units were now out of service as they were due for their annual overhaul. He said technical experts from outside the country who were contracted to service the units had been failing to travel to Zimbabwe due to the Covid-19 necessitated lockdown restrictions.

"Unit three and six are due for their annual overhaul. Unit three is meant to be serviced by South Africans while Unit six by Italians, I am confident that with the easing of lockdown regulations these experts can travel to the country to undertake the work that needs to be done. Engineers are also working on a tube leak that was experienced at Unit two of which if it's fixed it will see the power supplies being vastly improved because our current deficit is just between 50 and 70 megawatts," said Minister Zhemu.

He commended Zesa engineers who had moved swiftly to address a technical fault that was noted at Hwange's Unit five which saw a further 150 megawatts being added to the national grid on Friday.

"If you realised as of Friday the load shedding period had considerably decreased, that is because of the additional 150 megawatts that we got from the repaired Hwange Unit five. Regarding Kariba Power Station the technical challenges have been addressed as it is now feeding 925 megawatts into the national power grid," said the minister.

In a statement, Zesa had said the technical challenges at the two power stations had resulted in the limited power supplies to the national electricity grid.

"Zesa would like to advice its valued customers countrywide of the continued limited power supply on the national electricity grid as a result of technical faults at Hwange and Kariba power stations. Load curtailment will continue being exercised during the morning peak (5am to 10am) and the evening peak (4pm to 8pm) across the country. Customers are advised to use the available power sparingly as the power utility works towards restoration of service to optimum levels. Customers will be updated as the situation improves," Zesa said.

Zimbabwe has been enjoying uninterrupted power supply since end of March, but the technical faults have resulted in power cuts being introduced across the country. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as at Friday, the country had recorded 6 388 coronavirus cases with 96 news cases recorded on the day and six deaths. Recoveries countrywide stood at 5 043 (78,9 percent) and 195 deaths.

Source - sundaynews
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

11 elephants found dead in Hwange

53 mins ago | 108 Views

Mzembi confirms Chamisa poison fears

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe mogul fights back in US$300k lawsuit

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Kamambo digs in

1 hr ago | 141 Views

'Cops' raid village

1 hr ago | 274 Views

November exams in February - teachers

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar interest in coaching Kaizer Chiefs

1 hr ago | 141 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa to launch issuance of documents in Gukurahundi affected areas

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Lockdown brews teen pregnancies

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Coronavirus blocks ex-Wenela US$300m gratuities

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Donkey cart traders invade Bulawayo with cheap goods

1 hr ago | 74 Views

'We are our own saviours'

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mangudya's auction has made doubting Thomases believe

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Price stability to force inflation down

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa okays key appointments

1 hr ago | 135 Views

ZACC seizes US$8m mansions, luxury cars

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Exams likely to spill into January

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Chasi excelled as Energy Minister, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mungoshi dies

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mercato: These nuggets to follow up!

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Cops, villagers flee businessman's 'goblins'

17 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Locked MDC Alliance MP bays for girlfriend's blood

17 hrs ago | 4397 Views

Sex panners invade mines

17 hrs ago | 3155 Views

Prince Dube scores first goal for Azam FC

17 hrs ago | 1248 Views

UK rejects request to compensate ex-Rhodesian soldiers

17 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Mashaba calls for harsher action on Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 5273 Views

Man stabs estranged wife seven times

17 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Sikhala video clips viewed in court

17 hrs ago | 2690 Views

Stop using Gukurahundi to divide nation, says Mohadi

17 hrs ago | 768 Views

Minister Soda fixes Hwange power unit, boosts supply

17 hrs ago | 1275 Views

'Urban councils failing to contain corruption

17 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fast-tracks social media law

17 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zifa bans 2 officials

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/Aids war

17 hrs ago | 298 Views

Ascot Stadium not being leased, council says

17 hrs ago | 143 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days