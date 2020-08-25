Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC speaks on abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

2 hrs ago
The MDC Alliance is currently investigating the very serious allegations against Ms. Tendai Masotsha, the Bulawayo Women's Assembly Chair, in the events surrounding the abduction and subsequent torture of Tawanda Muchehiwa by the State.

The outcome of the investigation will be communicated publicly and expeditiously once the investigations and internal processes are complete in accordance with due process.

We apologize for the perceived delay in communicating on this matter but we have had to proceed cautiously in order to avoid inadvertently re-victimising our member, who herself was recently victimized in the run up to the planned protests of the 31st of July 2020.

On this International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we continue to express our revulsion at the repeated incidences of state-sponsored abductions, human rights violations and torture. The recently availed video footage of Tawanda's abduction confirms beyond any doubt that these violations are carried out by the State, something that the State has been denying all along.



Source - MDC
