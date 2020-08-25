Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'Much fewer tests (602) done today' - nonsense that's Zanu PF strategy, fewer tests lower covid-19 cases

59 secs ago | Views
As of today 30 August 2020 Zimbabwe had 6 new cases of covid-19 bring the total of confirmed cases to 6 412. There have bee zero deaths and so the total death rate remains at 196.  
"Much fewer tests (602) done today (But on a positive note positivity for today was 1%)" Ministry of Health and Child Care stated in its official report.

The Ministry of Health's recent reports have left out how many tests were being carried out, no doubt aware Zimbabwe was not doing anywhere near enough testing to for the official reported cases and deaths to be anywhere close to the reality on the ground. And, most important of all, by failing to test and identifying those with the virus and putting them into isolation only means there are many out there spreading the virus far and wide!

In mid April when the country had 25 or so confirmed covid-19 cases and 3 deaths government promised to ramp up the testing, tracing and tracking to 1 000 test a day. The increased tests would ensure corona virus frontline workers like health care workers would be tested regularly (at least once a week given most have no PPE) and all those with covid-19 like symptoms will be tested too.

By the beginning of July when the official confirmed cases had soared to 591 cases and 7 deaths the nation was assure the testing regime was to go up a gear. And yet today with the number of official confirmed cases at 6 412 the country is still performing only 602 tests per day!

With so few daily tests it is no wonder that many health care workers in Zimbabwe are yet to be tested. The only reason many, many people with all the covid-19 symptoms, some of them have since died, are not included in the official covid-19 cases and deaths, is because they have never been tested. 

The Ministry of Health report did not say how many tests in total Zimbabwe have done to date, the last time that figure was given was end of July and it was 145 000 tests. SA, our neighbour with comparable covid-19 figures, carried out 3 million tests. Zimbabwe, with 1/4 the population, should have done 750 000 tests to keep pace with SA but had only done 1/5 or 20%!

To the end of July SA had 471 000 confirmed cases and a 1/4 of that means Zimbabwe had 117 000 confirmed cases compared to the 2 817 official confirmed cases. In other words out of every one tested positive and put into isolation there are 42 others who are positive and should be in isolation but are instead spreading the virus far and wide!

Zanu PF has been boasting already that the regime has done a stupendous job of containing the corona virus given the country's per capita covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths remain one of the lowest in the world! A truly amazing achievement given Zimbabwe's economy was, at the outbreak of the pandemic, in a total mess and still is today and so too was its health care services.

It is already becoming crystal clear that Zimbabwe's official corona virus figures are not just an error but a deliberate and calculated lie. And, worst of all, a foolish lie as it has only resulted in the country having even more corona virus cases and deaths as the deliberate act of falsifying the figures meant the nation failed to take even the most common sense measures to contain the virus!

"Much fewer tests (602) done today!" Indeed, that is the heart and soul of Zanu PF's corona virus strategy is to keep the official covid-19 cases and deaths low by doing as few confirmatory tests as the regime can get away with. The fewer the tests the lower the confirmed covid-19 cases and deaths and the greater the party's claim to having done a great job containing the pandemic!

Zanu PF has completely ignored what the real covid-19 cases and deaths on the ground and does not care that the party's obsession with falsifying the covid-19 situation is helping the virus spread. To discourage anyone publishing the real covid-19 figures as contrast to the fictitious official figures, the regime has already passed a law making it a criminal offence punishable by a 20 year jail term!

The real tragedy here is that many, many Zimbabweans have had the coronavirus and many have died, a hell lot more than the official 6 412 cases and 196 deaths. Why Zimbabweans continue to suffer and bury their died blissfully oblivious of the reality and madness going on around them. How anyone can be so indifferent to their own fate is the real mystery and of tragedy.



Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tips for successful sports betting

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Urgent need for MDC Chamisa to rebrand

60 mins ago | 269 Views

Sikhala faces more pending cases

1 hr ago | 288 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 death toll pass 200 mark

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Cop arrested over fake letters

1 hr ago | 261 Views

'Chin'ono not seriously ill'

1 hr ago | 305 Views

'US ambassador's claims on Zimbabwe baseless'

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Service delivery has deteriorated to unprecedented levels in Harare

1 hr ago | 83 Views

ZUNDE condemns violation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean economy unlocked to empower Zimbabwean

1 hr ago | 49 Views

#ThisFlag: Pastor Evan Mawarire duped us into his Mnangagwa project: Man of God please do not play around with our pain!

10 hrs ago | 3371 Views

'Mnangagwa being sabotaged from inside Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs ordered to surrender diplomatic passports

12 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Mohadi sucked into fraud case

12 hrs ago | 3761 Views

Thunderstorm to hit Matabeleland

12 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Chamisa's MDC launches infiltration inquiry

12 hrs ago | 2241 Views

Chitando sued

12 hrs ago | 2667 Views

MDC slams govt over social media law

12 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's recalled MPs refusing to return 'Parliament' vehicles

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Old landlord beds tenant's minor daughter

15 hrs ago | 3310 Views

Another military group attacks Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 6526 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono is reportedly ill at Chikurubi maximum prison

19 hrs ago | 7510 Views

Sikhala goes to court in Bosso track suit

19 hrs ago | 11014 Views

'Zanu-PF VIPs sabotaging Mnangagwa'

19 hrs ago | 9568 Views

Zanu-PF's future on the line

19 hrs ago | 3758 Views

Zimbabwe's military Presidium has brought economic growth, says Mohadi

20 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Abduction saga: MDC Alliance chair blames rivals within her party

20 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Zesa's daily power cuts worsen

20 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Ignore ZCTU's 'politicised' lunch hour Demos'

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Chamisa, Khupe in fresh fight

20 hrs ago | 3903 Views

The future of restaurants where there's no touching

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa to promote Fortune Chasi to Politburo?

21 hrs ago | 13008 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals his failed personal mission in ZANU PF government

22 hrs ago | 6620 Views

AFDB to host swearing ceremony for newly elected President

23 hrs ago | 736 Views

Gwanda Mayor; all Councilors defect to Thokozani Khupe

23 hrs ago | 5210 Views

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Israel denies having links with NIKUV

24 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Khupe has gone offside on PRs: Mupambi

24 hrs ago | 5796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days