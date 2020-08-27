Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's attempt to mutilate the Constitution must be resisted!

1 hr ago
The Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe cost millions of USD dollars and time under the COPAC banner. The Constitution was put to a referendum and Zimbabweans across the political divided voted for the Constitution.

The Constitution is sacred and must be protected at all costs. The Constitution is the map and guideline or manual on which the Presidency and presidium should function. It is absurd that a political party can use its electoral majority to mutilate a document that was agreed to and voted for by millions of Zimbabweans.

The citizenry should defend the decision they took when they voted for the Constitution and declared it the supreme law of the land.

Constitution amendment number 2 seeks to usurp the sovereignty of the people. The amendment seeks to mutilate the people's will and this is anti democracy.

Amendment number 2 goes against what liberation Veterans of this nation fought for. The amendment takes away people power and places power in temporary leaders who are meant to serve for 5 years.

Zimbabwe needs to reject the attempt to mutilate the Constitution. The attempt to usurp the people's sovereignty is against the liberation struggle ethos.

Amendment number 2 should not sail through. Our parliamentarians need to reject the amendment crafted by a few men and women who do not hold a legitimate mandate from the people.

ZANU PF might have 2 thirds majority in parliament but they do not speak for the entire nation as less than 20% of the population voted for them.



Source - Alex Muzuva
