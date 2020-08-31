Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF must swallow its pride, accede to dialogue

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba's hardline stance against South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to deploy envoys to Harare to meet all stakeholders over the country's multifaceted crisis cannot go unchallenged.

Responding to Ramaphosa's plans to deploy envoys to Harare, Charamba said South Africa was the least qualified country to mediate in the Zimbabwean crisis.

He said South Africa had no capacity to handle the Zimbabwean crisis, let alone any crisis in the Sadc region, except only offering sisterly solidarity.
 
Charamba also said the dominance of Afrikaner capital in South Africa made its post-1994 sub-regional role quite problematic for the rest of Sadc, and thus could not lecture Zimbabwe on how to handle its internal affairs.

Firstly, by denying mediation from a friendly country to resolve Zimbabwe's crisis, Zanu-PF remains arrogant that there is no crisis in the country when, in fact, debilitating political and economic crises continue to chew the country to the bone.

Secondly, Charamba exposed an arrogant and condescending posture held by Zanu-PF, that of selfglorification even when leading the whole country into a restriction cell, where no lullaby can soothe the seething masses.

Thirdly, the attitude exposes the Zanu-PF mentality that places the country in a cocoon, delinked from the rest of the world.

It explains why there has been no appetite by the Zanu-PF leadership to emulate the progressive ways espoused by other countries in our neighbourhood. Zanu-PF continues to lead the country in a retrogressive way when other countries are progressing.

The hypocrisy by Charamba is shocking given that South Africa gave Zanu-PF a lifeline in 2009 when former President Thabo Mbeki mediated in talks that led to a unity government when the late former President Robert Mugabe's legitimacy had been rejected worldwide. Yet, today, Charamba feels South Africa is no longer qualified to address similar political contestations in Harare.

The best Ramaphosa can do is mobilise the continent to flex its muscle on President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Giving him a leeway will perpetuate this arrogant mentality and further plunge ordinary Zimbabweans into a bottomless cesspit which will have a domino effect on regional stability.

This type of attitude displayed by Charamba will haunt the liberation movements if it goes unchecked.

South Africa is hosting over three million "economic and political refugees" from Zimbabwe, yet the latter tells the former that she is not qualified to see the wrongs done by her neighbour.

Founded in 1912, the African National Congress is older than Zanu-PF despite being the last to secure independence in the region and surely if wisdom comes with age, South Africa is the most qualified to mediate.

Zanu-PF should swallow its pride, accept there is a crisis and get help; it is for the good of the ruling party and Zimbabweans in general. At least Ramaphosa now knows the demon he is dealing with and should surely feel for Zimbabweans.



Source - newsday
