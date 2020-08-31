Who are the sellouts Mr President?

Opinion / Columnist

THIS year marks two decades after the formation of the country's main opposition party MDC which has the potential to change the fortunes of the nation, but has been shut out by the ruling Zanu-PF party.Time and again, people were always given dosages of propaganda by the Statecontrolled media about the MDC reversing the gains of the liberation struggle if it is voted into power.This week President Emmerson Mnangagwa' administration let the cat out of the bag when it revealed that it was set to give white former commercial farmers their land back.It is now clear that the land issue was never a Zanu-PF project, but it was a stolen idea which they had no knowledge of.Land beneficiaries were supported with everything but they failed to use the land productively.Now that Mnangagwa is reversing the gains of the liberation struggle, who is the sellout?Reversing the land reform programme shows that the Mnangagwa regime is clueless on how to utilise the land, except looting and plundering of our natural resources.Mnangagwa has scored an own goal and he owes the people of Zimbabwe an honest explanation about the issue of sanctions which he is hiding behind.To be honest, sanctions have never been the root cause of the people's suffering, but it is mainly due to the people aligned to Zanu-PF who have taken it as a policy to loot and plunder the nation's resources without even facing justice.All along we thought removing the late former President Robert Mugabe was the answer, but now we have realised that Mugabe was not the problem because at least he left us in a better position than what we are now.History will harshly judge Mnangagwa for letting the nation down after blowing numerous opportunities to remedy the economic situation.