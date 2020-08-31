ZHRO Walk for Freedom number 4 completed

Opinion / Columnist

Four Zimbabwean Diasporans, who are members of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), have successfully completed the ZHRO VISION 2020, "Walk for Freedom," which started at day break, on Saturday the 29th of August 2020 at Brighton Pier, U.K. and ended over 29hrs later, at around noon some 100km distant on Sunday, 30th August 2020 at Hampton Court Train Station in London. 4 (four) Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO) members completed the whole journey on foot - walking throughout the night.The Walk for Freedom is a peaceful 'protest' walk that is used by ZHRO, to raise awareness to the British public of the plight of Zimbabweans, who are suffering under the brutal rule of the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) Political Party.The Walk For Freedom was the Idea of Rashiwe Bayisayi, who has this year successfully completed her fourth walk. Ben Tsikwa, Siplilen Birani, and Temba Ncube became the first male ZHRO members ever, to successfully complete the whole walk from Brighton to London.Rashiwe Bayisayi, Sarah Bayisayi, Chipo Parirenyatwa, John Burke, Ben Tsikwa, Siplilen Birani, Hillary Chikomba, Temba Ncube, Thenjiwe Ncube and Silvanos Mudzvova all took part in the walk, with those previously mentioned above having successfully completed the walk."Temba Ncube did so much extra during the walk. He took it upon himself to hand out flyers during the walk. He did so after talking to people about the Human Rights Abuses in Zimbabwe and about the fact that we were walking to Hampton Court in London from Brighton Pier," said John Burke who along with Rashiwe Bayisayi mapped out the entire route some 4 years ago."Zimbabweans are still suffering both in Zimbabwe and in the Diaspora. So we've got a road to go," said Rashiwe Bayisayi last year when being interviewed. Parts of the ZHRO Vision 2020 walk are on ZHRO Facebook Live and more interviews are planned with those that completed the walk.We must also make a mention about the two ladies that turned up to support the Walkers on their journey. At both Cranliegh and Guildford was Gertrude Mutikane, and also at Guildford was Mavis Harrision. Thanks to both these ladies.A huge thank you goes to all who took part in the ZHRO Vision 2020 Walk For Freedom. A huge congratulations goes to the brave Freedom fighters who completed this year's walk a feat of mental and physical endurance.Planning has already started for the ZHRO 2021 walk for freedom. The plans will only be cancelled when Human Rights are restored in Zimbabwe.