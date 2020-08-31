'MDC cannot lecture us on land reform' said two-face Chinamasa - neither can you, we are not all stupid

Opinion / Columnist

"The MDC and its allies who resisted the land reform process, and begged sanctions for our people to be punished for taking back the land cannot lecture or school us about land reform," said Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu PF acting spokesperson.Zanu PF has never held free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe. Never! The 1980 elections were marred by Zanu PF operatives, who should have been in the assembly points according to the Lancaster House agreement, told the rural voters that if Zanu PF did not win the elections the war would continue. Once in power the party has ruthless imposed the de facto one-party dictatorship, starting with the 1983 to 1987 Gukurahundi massacre, the nation was been groaning under ever since.It is nonsense that any of Zanu PF's economic policies had the democratic backing of the people of Zimbabwe.The land reform was supposed to give the land to the millions of ordinary Zimbabweans who were resettled by the white colonial regimes on the poor and overcrowded rural areas. Most of the rural peasants are still eking a living in the same arid and marginal land.Most of the seized former white owned farms were given to Zanu PF ruling elite and their families and friend. And to add insult to injury, these new farmers have failed to put the farms into productive use. Zimbabwe's once very productive agricultural sector has all but collapse, country has lost is once cherished accolade of being the bread basket of the region, and with it the economy.Ever since Zanu PF's chaotic farm seizure the country has relied on imported food aid, we are so poor we cannot even pay for the food. Zimbabweans are starving in a country which is for all intent and purpose is the Garden of Eden - such is the damning indictment of Zanu PF's failure leadership.Zanu PF has since agreed to pay the former white farm owners US$ 3.5 billion compensation for the assets and improvements lost when the farms were seized. The regime is asking the impoverish Zimbabwean taxpayer to pay the bill and yet those who benefited from the seized assets are to go scot free, they are the untouchables.After usurping the people's right to hold Zanu PF to democratic account that party's thugs have run riot. Corruption, mismanagement and lawlessness have thrived and spread and are now the cancers that is choking the nation to death. The ruling elite have creamed off the nation's wealth to build spiralling Blue Roof mansions and pay for their extravagant lifestyles whilst key institution like hospitals are starved of funds.In 2016 the President Mugabe admitted to Zimbabwe being "swindled out of US$ 15 billion" in diamond revenue alone. He never arrested even one diamond swindler or recover one dollar. His successor, President Mnangagwa, after two years of repeated promises to stamp out corruption, has yet to arrest one swindler and recover one dollar!In 2017 Patrick Chinamasa, then Minister of Finance, admitted in parliament that government was receiving only 1/6 of the expected diamond revenue.40 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption are the root causes of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown; not the sanctions!"MDC cannot lecture us of sanctions and land reform!" said Chinamasa. Neither can you!Do you really think can still fool all Zimbabweans into believing the chaotic land reform and all the other Zanu PF policies are in the national interest? The land issue is one of the mess Zanu PF created that must be cleaned up! But before the land mess can be sorted, we must first dismantle the de facto one-party dictatorship and finally cure ourselves of the curse of rigged elections!We will implement the democratic reforms and stop Zanu PF rigging elections and silence the two faced crows like Chinamasa!