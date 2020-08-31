Latest News Editor's Choice


Charamba dead right, South Africa is saddled by many problems

2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson George Charamba is dead right that Zimbabwe cannot farm out for solutions to its myriad of problems and that it will be expecting too much from South Africa to resolve our challenges.

South Africa is saddled by many problems - critically the emotive land question, state capture and the latest moves by hawks in the ruling African National Congress to bay for President Cyril Ramaphosa's blood for calling out corruption.

Instead, Ramaphosa is accused of having been corruptly funded into the presidency, not speedily implementing acquisition of land and redistributing it to indigenes and for pursuing state capture inquiry to nail political rivals, namely the former president Jacob Zuma.

Clearly, Ramaphosa is under immense pressure from within South Africa and yonder to deal with the Zimbabwe crisis, hence his move to appoint special envoys and will soon dispatch an ANC delegation to Harare to meet the ruling Zanu-PF party.

The mission of the envoys and the delegation is one and the same - fact finding and maybe try to persuade the country's political gladiators, civil society and the Church to have an inclusive dialogue and find solutions to the country's challenges.

Expecting far much more than facilitating dialogue from Ramaphosa and his team will be a mirage.

As demonstrated above, South Africa has so many problems to mediate a solution in Zimbabwe.

Conflict resolution in any country can never be thrust upon by foreigners. It has to be home grown to attract legitimacy and permanence.

Zimbabweans have to sit around the table and cobble an inclusive solution to the political crisis that has been bedevilling the nation for close to two decades now. The crisis' main ramification is the economic morass we are going through.

We have said it and we will continue to do so. The first and foremost move for the country is to identify and define its national vision and values. Once that is in place, it will not be difficult to strategise on how to attain and sustain the vision and values.

"Zimbabweans must stop thinking that there is a messiah who is going to come from across the Limpopo or across the seas or from Mars to conquer the country's problems," Charamba told this publication on Tuesday.
"There is no messiah who is going to come from anywhere.
"It is only us who can solve our problems through national structures that have been put in place to facilitate such activities."

What more can we add or subtract besides saying, hear, hear, hear!

Source - chronicle
