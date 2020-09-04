Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

Opinion / Columnist

The turn of events since the lockdown started in Zimbabwe has exposed the pain and suffering that the Zanu PF party and government has and continues to inflict on the Zimbabweans. The lies, greed, corruption and sudden u-turn on the land issue, the tribal insults from senior government officials, the alleged abductions of political activists, the suppression of freedom of speech, the flip-flopping on the economy and currency by the RBZ and Finance ministry are some indicators of more oppression and pain still to be endured by Zimbabweans. These are indicators of a government that did and still does not CARE, RESPECT, HONOUR, VALUE its citizens.Zimbabweans are encouraged to UNITE and VOTE and form a GOVERNMENT of NATIONAL UNITY IN THE 2023 NATIONAL ELECTIONS.UNITY is a powerful weapon that defeats POVERTY, TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION, HATE SPEECH, VIOLENCE, INTOLERANCE, GREED, SELF IMPORTANCE and this was signified in the 1987 UNITY ACCORD although this should have been done in 1980 when Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain.Unity will ensure that Zimbabweans will speak with one voice and also have one vision and hope for a better future for all Zimbabweans.UNITY will ensure that Zimbabweans RESPECT, CARE, HONOUR and VALUE its citizens. Zimbabweans must claim their FUTURE and DESTINY through their UNITED VOTE FOR A GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY IN THE 2023 NATIONAL ELECTIONS.