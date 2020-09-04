Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC-T has to put voters first

13 secs ago | Views
The ongoing destabilisation of opposition-controlled urban councils as part of a battle for power in the MDC ranks is one of the most cynical attacks on Zimbabwe's nascent democracy.

Following a Supreme Court judgement early this year that confirmed Thokozani Khupe as the late Morgan Tsvangirai's interim successor in the MDC-T, the former deputy prime minister and her supporters have been methodically recalling their MDC Alliance rivals from Parliament and from urban councils.

The recalls are bizarre because Khupe is removing MPs and councillors from a party that defeated her MDC-T in previous elections.

She will argue that whatever she is doing is backed by the Supreme Court ruling, but for voters and neutral observers, her manoeuvres stink to high heavens.

It has become clear that recalls, especially of councillors in Harare and Bulawayo, have become a political tool rather than a means to enforce discipline.

The recalls are coming at a huge cost to service delivery in these cities that were already reeling under the weight of a collapsing economy and the outbreak of Covid-19.

Bulawayo and Harare residents are struggling to get adequate drinking water daily and their local authorities are not delivering basic services such as refuse collection due to a myriad of problems.

A paralysis of their elected leadership is bound to exacerbate the decay and this is why the removal of councillors does not make any sense.

MDC-T is aware that these recalled councillors cannot be immediately replaced because of the ongoing moratorium on by-elections by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission following the public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The removal of elected leadership at the grassroots level for political expediency is bound to add to the woes of Zimbabwe's long-suffering urban dwellers.

MDC-T's machinations will certainly open the door for Zanu-PF to push for handpicked commissions to run these cities as it has done in the past in the case of Harare with disastrous consequences.

Previous experiments clearly showed that commissions appointed on partisan lines and in defiance of voting patterns were an unmitigated disaster.

It was during the tenure of government-appointed commissions when service delivery in Harare ground to a halt.

The now frequent outbreaks of mediaeval diseases such as cholera and typhoid in the capital city are a legacy of that adulteration of representative democracy.

Khupe and her group need to pause and reflect on the path they have chosen lest history judges them harshly.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

White farmers compensation gets murkier

47 secs ago | 0 Views

US media has become the true opposition

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Blow for Warriors

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

11 mins ago | 12 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

12 mins ago | 19 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Honouring the war spirit

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

15 mins ago | 39 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

26 mins ago | 99 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

32 mins ago | 51 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

41 mins ago | 112 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

50 mins ago | 99 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

59 mins ago | 192 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

1 hr ago | 164 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

1 hr ago | 111 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

1 hr ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

13 hrs ago | 11850 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

16 hrs ago | 1614 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

16 hrs ago | 396 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

16 hrs ago | 1626 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

17 hrs ago | 3744 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

17 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

17 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

18 hrs ago | 3197 Views

Mnangagwa defends police brutality

23 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Chamisa prison visit caused trouble for Ngarivhume and Chin'ono

23 hrs ago | 3683 Views

Invaders threaten land developer with death

23 hrs ago | 1376 Views

World Council of Churches rallies behind vilified Catholic priests

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Govt defaulting on hotel bill settlements

23 hrs ago | 775 Views

Shaina amplifies Zimbabwe story

23 hrs ago | 533 Views

Gukurahundi: MPs insist on truth-telling

23 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Ramaphosa: Quiet diplomacy 2.0

23 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zupco doubles fares

24 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to restore Old Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 646 Views

Murder-accused MDC Alliance councillor in the dock

24 hrs ago | 337 Views

Fuel prices hiked

24 hrs ago | 2159 Views

War veterans blast MDC Alliance hypocrites

24 hrs ago | 331 Views

4 senior army officers promoted

24 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mwonzora in tribalism, violence storm

24 hrs ago | 1568 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days