Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mugabe death anniversary

1 hr ago | Views
Today, 6th September 2020 is the first anniversary of the day the family lost you. The pain of your departure still feels very fresh. We cherish your love, guidance, sacrifice and legacy to the family and country. We cherish the values of honesty, integrity, hard work and compassion you instilled in us. You were a special father and grandfather who left a very positive mark on all family members. In our hearts you are still alive.


Source - Mugabe family
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe plot thickens

5 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Zimbabwe threatens to expel US envoy

5 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Court bid to stop Zimpapers 'bias'

5 hrs ago | 706 Views

Striking doctors, nurses receive threatening calls

5 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Chidyausiku pension row settled

5 hrs ago | 1239 Views

A year after Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

MDC-T has to put voters first

5 hrs ago | 867 Views

White farmers compensation gets murkier

5 hrs ago | 490 Views

US media has become the true opposition

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to fill gaps in compensation debate

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Blow for Warriors

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bulawayo power outage: Woman electrocuted while relieving self

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Work on Hwange power project at 60%

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Highlanders legend Luphahla dies

5 hrs ago | 510 Views

US and its Allies barking up the wrong tree

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

BCC finally awards parking management system tender

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Exclusive Zupco buses for teachers, pupils

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

Honouring the war spirit

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF ministerial briefings continue

5 hrs ago | 117 Views

Losing MDC-T councillors plot Mafume ouster

5 hrs ago | 743 Views

'Bomb' explodes kills Nyamandlovu children

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Soldier shot dead, another injured

5 hrs ago | 768 Views

War vets back Mnangagwa over land

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

WATCH: Two soldiers disarmed, shot by 'civilians' in Chivhu

5 hrs ago | 421 Views

Grade 7 exams to begin on December 1

5 hrs ago | 315 Views

ANC delegation expected in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 591 Views

Gwanda councillors and Mayor fully behind Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

'I won 2018 elections, there is no crisis' insists Mnangagwa - rigged hence existential crisis

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

The Truth about Jesus on Believers and Church of Today

6 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Zimbabwe will have 5 000 MW capacity (2.5X present) by 2023' boasted Mnangagwa - buying time to rig 2023 elections

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabweans arise and claim your destiny

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mnangagwa invites Chamisa for talks

17 hrs ago | 15544 Views

Political nobodies should not comment about land

21 hrs ago | 1688 Views

CACH reaches out to vulnerable children

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

1893 MHRRM brands its structures into Matebele Regiment Names

21 hrs ago | 1711 Views

MDC Alliance leader denies CIO allegations

21 hrs ago | 3947 Views

Nyandoro tips ultimate League contenders

21 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Policy implementation key in reindustrializing economy

21 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe about to split into two states yet Mnangagwa says there is no crisis

22 hrs ago | 3365 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days