Mugabe death anniversary
Today, 6th September 2020 is the first anniversary of the day the family lost you. The pain of your departure still feels very fresh. We cherish your love, guidance, sacrifice and legacy to the family and country. We cherish the values of honesty, integrity, hard work and compassion you instilled in us. You were a special father and grandfather who left a very positive mark on all family members. In our hearts you are still alive.
Source - Mugabe family
