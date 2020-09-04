'Zanu-PF lite' can't bring better Zimbabwe'

Opinion / Columnist

IT is disheartening to note that the MDC-T leadership of Thokozani Khupe and her secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora is behaving like headless chickens, moving around without any direction.The recent defeat of the Khupe-led party for the Harare mayoral post shows that they are not even wanted by the councillors involved in the voting system.If Mwonzora and Khupe have been thinking of recalling MDC Alliance Members of Parliament and councillors in the name of upholding the constitution of the party, then they must brace for more disappointments because the people don't like them as they are a Zanu-PF project formed to destabilise the Nelson Chamisa-led party.Their recent defeat that catapulted Jacob Mafume to the post of Harare mayor is just an introduction.Mwonzora and Khupe can go to any court where they will win, but there is a bigger court waiting for them, that is that of the people who do not even want to hear about them.MDC-T is just an extension of Zanu-PF. All it does is reverse what the people voted for, thereby giving Zanu-PF an upperhand while the people suffer.What boggles everyone's mind is that Mwonzora and Khupe are busy recalling councillors and legislators, yet there is nothing that is being done which is in the interests of the people.What Khupe and Mwonzora must understand is that MDC-T no longer adds any value to the people as all the electorate hopes for is a new Zimbabwe with better ideas led by Chamisa.