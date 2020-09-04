Goodwills Masimirembwa a proverbial cat with 9 lives

Opinion / Columnist

Goodwills Masimirembwa has proven to be the proverbial cat with nine lives in ZANU PF. Masimirembwa has bounced back as the interim Provincial chairman of Harare province.Goodwills Masimirembwa is a popular figure in ZANU PF and in particular Harare province.Masimirembwa has chaired the province through some very tumultuous times and he has managed to steer the provincial ship in the right direction. Masimirembwa is a seasoned administrator, business man and politician who could help Harare province regain all its lost glory in Harare province. Masimirembwa is deputised by Godwin Gomwe, another seasoned grassroot operator who has massive support in high density areas.Betty Kaseke another popular female figure who is in touch with the needs of women, the girl child and young people in Harare.ZANU PF lost its glory in the days of Solomon Tavengwa and Tony Gara. Godwills Masimirembwa and his interim team have the task of laying the ground work to regain ZANU PF's glory in the province. Godwills Masimirembwa has a great working relationship with Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu, and together with the help of other party officers and structures they can make Harare great again.Bulawayo province also had its own interim structure lead by interim Chairman Obert Msindo. Obert Msindo might not be known in the media but he is known on the ground in Bulawayo.Obert Msindo has been an upright and unwavering member of ZANU PF who served the party from the youth league to the main wing.Msindo is a people's person who interacts with the people of Bulawayo and he is in touch with the needs of the people. Msindo with the right support can also lead ZANU PF to new success in Bulawayo province.ZANU PF needs to regain control of the Metropolitan provinces which are currently viewed as MDCA strongholds. Zanu PF needs to think outside the box, and introduce programs that empower urbanites and allows them to benefit from the economic revolution.