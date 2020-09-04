Opinion / Columnist
Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC
1 hr ago | Views
Entrepreneurship activity is on the rise in Southern Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated the need for multiple streams of income for most households. This has subsequently grown the entrepreneurship figures.
Most entrepreneurs have been hindered by start up costs and some dreams have failed to take off due to constraints. The traditional banking and finance players have failed to rise to the occasion to create stepping stones for entrepreneurs to reach their next level.
This need for capital inspired the Mazhandu Capital business model which is offering business capital for equity.
Mazhandu Capital was founded by Pan African entrepreneur, socialite and God fearing Christian Kelvin Mazhandu. Kelvin Mazhandu said his dream is to provide start up capital to over a hundred thousand entrepreneurs in the next 12 months.
South Africa's entrepreneurial activity is at its highest level since 2013, the global entrepreneurship monitor's (GEM) 2018 report for South Africa has revealed.
According to the GEM) 2017/2018 report, total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) in South Africa is at 11.0%, 4.1 percentage points higher compared to 2016's score of 6.9%.
Mazhandu Capital will aspire to provide capital and help these budding entrepreneurs across the SADC region in their quest to realise their financial dreams
To apply for funding follow the details on the video below or go to https://www.mazhanducapital.com/
Most entrepreneurs have been hindered by start up costs and some dreams have failed to take off due to constraints. The traditional banking and finance players have failed to rise to the occasion to create stepping stones for entrepreneurs to reach their next level.
This need for capital inspired the Mazhandu Capital business model which is offering business capital for equity.
Mazhandu Capital was founded by Pan African entrepreneur, socialite and God fearing Christian Kelvin Mazhandu. Kelvin Mazhandu said his dream is to provide start up capital to over a hundred thousand entrepreneurs in the next 12 months.
South Africa's entrepreneurial activity is at its highest level since 2013, the global entrepreneurship monitor's (GEM) 2018 report for South Africa has revealed.
Mazhandu Capital will aspire to provide capital and help these budding entrepreneurs across the SADC region in their quest to realise their financial dreams
To apply for funding follow the details on the video below or go to https://www.mazhanducapital.com/
Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.