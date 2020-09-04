Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Bulawayo tycoon unveils funding for entrepreneurs in SADC

1 hr ago | Views
Entrepreneurship activity is on the rise in Southern Africa. The Covid-19 pandemic has also exacerbated the need for multiple streams of income for most households. This has subsequently grown the entrepreneurship figures.
 
Most entrepreneurs have been hindered by start up costs and some dreams have failed to take off due to constraints. The traditional banking and finance players have failed to rise to the occasion to create stepping stones for entrepreneurs to reach their next level.

This need for capital inspired the Mazhandu Capital business model which is offering business capital for equity.

Mazhandu Capital was founded by Pan African entrepreneur, socialite and God fearing Christian Kelvin Mazhandu. Kelvin Mazhandu said his dream is to provide start up capital to over a hundred thousand entrepreneurs in the next 12 months.

South Africa's entrepreneurial activity is at its highest level since 2013, the global entrepreneurship monitor's (GEM) 2018 report for South Africa has revealed.

According to the GEM) 2017/2018 report, total early-stage entrepreneurial activity (TEA) in South Africa is at 11.0%, 4.1 percentage points higher compared to 2016's score of 6.9%.

Mazhandu Capital will aspire to provide capital and help these budding entrepreneurs across the SADC region in their quest to realise their financial dreams

To apply for funding follow the details on the video below or go to https://www.mazhanducapital.com/





Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

27 mins ago | 55 Views

Mutsvangwa bank account saga: Fresh details emerge

1 hr ago | 463 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga on restructuring the ministry of health

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Soldiers rob pedestrian at gunpoint

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Deputy Minister Matemadanda visits the Injured Soldiers in Hospital

4 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe opens up international airports on 1 October

4 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Joshua Nkomo is remembered in diverse forms fairly and unfairly

4 hrs ago | 424 Views

ZANU PF bars ANC delegation from meeting MDC

4 hrs ago | 2212 Views

All eyes on Ramaphosa delegation's trip

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimdollar appreciates 0.75% to against the real US dollar

5 hrs ago | 1084 Views

How to stay cybersafe when working from home amid coronavirus pandemic

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Beatrice Mtetwa drags Magistrate Nduna to the High Court

5 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Goodwills Masimirembwa a proverbial cat with 9 lives

6 hrs ago | 1098 Views

South Africa Clicks saga: Top executives resign

7 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Chiwenga reviewing health sector salaries

7 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Zanu-PF fissures widening

7 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Sikhala's supporters arrested for possession of catapults and stones

7 hrs ago | 737 Views

Chiwenga to ban medical trips abroad for 'everybody'

7 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Thokozani Khupe mourns MDC Alliance's Miriam Mushayi

7 hrs ago | 1303 Views

'Hashtags cannot sustsain a revolution' Jonathan Moyo says

8 hrs ago | 1695 Views

5 signs that you're a terrible sports gambler

10 hrs ago | 451 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe gets number plates material

12 hrs ago | 5087 Views

Zimbabwe Opposition Youth leader dies

14 hrs ago | 8583 Views

'Mnangagwa has no right to ammend the consitution'

14 hrs ago | 3433 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa and Ramaphosa are sellout fools' Malema says

15 hrs ago | 3098 Views

Chiwenga is Joshua Nkomo of Mashonaland

15 hrs ago | 7524 Views

NatBake donates to Chitungwiza's famous soup kitchen

15 hrs ago | 774 Views

Wadyajena slates Zanu-PF gossip

16 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and all politburo members

17 hrs ago | 6232 Views

Sell-outs will disappear, says Mnangagwa ally

17 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Zanu-PF dares SA, Botswana

17 hrs ago | 6473 Views

Chiwenga warns doctors not to use patients as pawns

17 hrs ago | 3871 Views

Chiwenga wife's trial fails to kick off

17 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Bitter first anniversary for Mugabe

17 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Chivhu shootings: Fresh details emerge

17 hrs ago | 9500 Views

Zanu-PF grills Mthuli Ncube

17 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Minerals Act fuels miners, farmers' fights

17 hrs ago | 450 Views

Residents demand Chamisa's Mayor, town clerk assets register

17 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Roadrunners population up 161%

17 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Hwange Nat Park invasion: Chinese miner in court

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Chaos as omalayitsha cargo piles up at Zimbabwe/ SA border

17 hrs ago | 1967 Views

Mnangagwa lauds public on Chivhu shooting

17 hrs ago | 697 Views

Woman sues Choppies

17 hrs ago | 792 Views

I am no one-hit wonder, says Dhuterere

17 hrs ago | 603 Views

'Don't provoke Zimbabwe's security services'

17 hrs ago | 1223 Views

ANC delegation expected today

17 hrs ago | 666 Views

Covid-19 measures relaxed

17 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chiwenga restructures Health Ministry

17 hrs ago | 1697 Views

War vets reassure farmers over land

17 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days