Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

1 hr ago
THE MDC-T won the Supreme Court judgment based on violation of two documents by the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, namely the alliance agreement and the MDC-T constitution.

The MDC-T has been recalling elected individuals on the basis of violation of the same documents. The same Alliance agreement that MDC-T has relied on in its legal battles says that the party with the majority in any council shall have the right to lead.

As such for Morgen Komichi, any member of the MDC-T to come out saying they have no intentions of recalling Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is shameful. It shows lack of seriousness and would come out as selective application of the law and worse still a government in-waiting that is not for the rule of law.

Failure to follow the law will make the MDC-T no different from Chamisa and the old dispensation. The two are best known for disregarding their party constitutions and court orders. That is politics, but the right thing must be done.

Mafume has to go, Mafume must fall.There has to be an election re-run in Harare. The alliance agreement must be followed. The second republic is walking the talk when it comes to application of the rule of law. If truth be told, we never thought that the land question would be settled in our lifetime.

The second republic, by signing the global compensation agreement, brought finality to the land reform agenda. The only thing that the second republic needs be schooled on is public relations.

A lot still needs to be done locally, regionally and internationally to dispel the wrong message being peddled by those against the second republic and to build that international goodwill which naturally is supposed to accrue from such a progressive and bold move irrespective of the fact that it's a provision en-shrined in the Constitution.

Failure to compensate or come to an understanding with the former farmers meant that they would remain a thorn in the flesh and would continue to claim ownership and at law they would be right. That would not bring the much-needed investment in the agricultural sector and Zimbabwe would remain a food insecure country. But with the signing of the agreement, vision 2030 is now a reality.

Zimbabwe's economy is largely agro-driven and this agreement was the missing link.

Back to our subject matter, Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week, we want all political players to religiously follow their party constitutions so that in the event of assuming State power there will be no abuse or disregard of the Constitution and disregard of lawful orders.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

