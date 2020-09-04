Opinion / Columnist
FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions
1 hr ago | Views
1. Reinvigoration of the ties between ANC and ZANU PF and strengthening of integration programmes
2. Crime and corruption must be confronted head on by both Parties.
3. There will be increased consolidation gains of the liberation struggle
4. There has been a consensus between the two Parties to work together on addressing the challenge of fake news
5. New values of openness and honesty have been emphasised
6. Sanctions and embargoes are one of the biggest problems for Zimbabwe.
7. Aspirations of the people are at the centre of our priorities
8. The two Parties have Agreed to empower their citizens on both sides of the border.
9. There has been an agreement by both Parties to meet regularly.
10. The two Parties have resolved to cooperate on issues of common interest.
2. Crime and corruption must be confronted head on by both Parties.
3. There will be increased consolidation gains of the liberation struggle
4. There has been a consensus between the two Parties to work together on addressing the challenge of fake news
5. New values of openness and honesty have been emphasised
6. Sanctions and embargoes are one of the biggest problems for Zimbabwe.
7. Aspirations of the people are at the centre of our priorities
8. The two Parties have Agreed to empower their citizens on both sides of the border.
9. There has been an agreement by both Parties to meet regularly.
10. The two Parties have resolved to cooperate on issues of common interest.
Source - ZANU PF
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.