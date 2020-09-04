Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The desperacy of the MDCs unmasked

1 hr ago | Views
The opposition affiliated media was brimming with plastic assumptions and hightened verve in relation to the ANC delagation visit to Harare. Amidst the raveging Covid-19 pandemic, the ANC finds it fit to check on its brother on how he is managing in all aspects of life. It is unfortunate to note that the remaining strength of the dying opposition, which is the social media, find it fit to muddle the visit by soiling the all-weather relations between ANC and ZANU-PF.

It is fascinating to note that the opposition deliberatly acts amnesia to the historical relationship between the two parties. ZANU pf had been through the worst of challenges but the ANC had been standing firmly on its brothers side. One wonders what could have gone wrong in the minds of the social media jounalist to cook up a tea-cup storm for such an ever strengthening relation.

The arrival of Magatshule's led ANC delagation is a mere testimony of the strong relation between the two parties. Any friend who gives it all by scailing high barricades of lockdown just to see his friend is a special one. Imagine, South Africa is reeling from expontential Covid-19 cases but the president Spared an thought for his fellow revolutionary ally so as to affirm the relations in face of this common enemy.

With all the buzz in the social media the crisis or alleged crisis is in the mouths of the opposition and their choir of the so called activists.

The coming of the Magathsula's delegation was not an intervention move. ANC is a revolutionary political party which comes to Zimbabwe to visit another revolutionary party.

Ace Magashule in his opening remarks this morning indicated that other groups will be met in later engagements because they requested to be met.

After the meeting *ZANU PF and  the visiting ANC DELEGATION gave a communique and a combined press statement.  Contrary to the rumour meal which was being peddled by the thump soldiers and social media brigade the meeting came with resolutions.

The resolutions were
    
1 Reinvigoration of the ties between ANC and ZANU PF and strengthing of integration programmes
2. Crime and corruption must be confroted head on by both Parties.
3. There will be increased consolidation gains of the liberation struggle
4. There has been a consesus between the two Parties to work together on addressing the challenge of fake news
5. New values of opness and honesty have been emphasised
7. Sanctions and embagoes are one of the biggest problems for Zimbabwe.
8. Aspirations of the people are at the centre of our priorities
9. The two Parties have Agreed to empower their citizens on both sides of the border.
10. There has been an agreement by both Parties to meet regularly.
11. The two Parties have resolved to cooporate on issues of common interest.

Cde Magatshula on his part said
"We are committed to self introspection. Whatever we do should put  people in front. Whenever there are challenges, such challenges should be confronted. So we consolidated that we work together because we are one.

We recommitted to working together and working with our people."
ANC Secretary General Cde Magatshule on issues of human rights said

"As long as there are sanctions there can never be a  conducive environment to develop. Therefore we continue to make a plea for the immidiate uplifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe.
We respect the rights to freedom of association, rights to speech, all human rights in  general. We commited ourselves to listen to the views of others. We encourage interaction with others."
ANC Secretary General Cde Magatshule concluded by saying "Our minerals belong to us and we must no let other people take what is ours. Empowerment of our people  is key. This was a wonderful meeting.

Social media should not set the pace for us with regards to our challenges and everything.
Report accurately and positively."

This puts to rest the lies which were being circulated that ANC was coming to call Zimbabwe to order.

The most curious aspect of all this is that the Ambassador of the United states joined the queue with opposition parties to see the visiting ANC delegation. Whatever the reason we wait to see.
Zimbabwe welcomed the solidarity by the ANC in these times of troubles. It is a shame that some Zimbabweans are busy vilifying Zimbabwe tarnishing the image of our country. Zimbabwe is mot in any crisis. The only crisis we see is the crisis in our opposition.

Vazet2000@yahoo.uk

Source - Dr Masimba Mavaza and Energy Mavaza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chaos ahead of Mash Central DCC elections

51 mins ago | 69 Views

All outstanding by-elections to be held by December 5

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Tsvangirai's treason trial lawyer dies

2 hrs ago | 888 Views

FULL TEXT: ZANU PF - ANC meeting resolutions

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zimbabwe churches differ on ANC visit

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Women sue Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Zimbabwean tycoon in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Sikhala need urgent medical attention

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Bouncers hired in nasty house wrangle

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

8 more people succumb to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Police to impound unregistered vehicles

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Varsities resume face-to-face lectures

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

WATCH: Shocking details on abducted MDC ladies emerge

4 hrs ago | 3500 Views

WATCH: Jacob Ngarivhume opens up about his life in prison

7 hrs ago | 2758 Views

ZIST welcomes SA Envoy

9 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Mnangagwa creates 235 635 jobs for Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 4696 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF and ANC delegations meet in Harare

11 hrs ago | 4621 Views

National hero daughter unleashes CIO agents on Josphat Ngulube?

12 hrs ago | 6847 Views

War veterans demand honorary degrees and tax exemptions

12 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Job Sikhala's application for bail hits brick wall

12 hrs ago | 3046 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe documentary goes viral

13 hrs ago | 8587 Views

General Chiwenga charms Temba Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 7746 Views

Stanbic launches contactless debit cards and POS machines

13 hrs ago | 1255 Views

WATCH: Gideon Gono explains why he has lost weight

14 hrs ago | 5259 Views

'Ramaphosa can't end Zimbabwe crisis with stakeholders at cross purpose' - worst of all, lack vision

15 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'As we move forward, let's transform our work ethics' argue Chiwenga - until end vote rigging culture, going nowhere

15 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Mnangagwa told to pick ministers outside Parly

15 hrs ago | 5473 Views

Masiyiwa invited to speak at New Economy global Forum

15 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Nurses hit back at Chiwenga

15 hrs ago | 5019 Views

ANC determined to dump camaraderie approach and reprimand Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 2660 Views

WATCH: Kezi man axes wife to death

15 hrs ago | 900 Views

Mafume must fall now, not tomorrow not next week

15 hrs ago | 2977 Views

Zanu-PF wants to be given more time

15 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Beitbridge Border Post, the epicentre of graft

15 hrs ago | 1082 Views

War vets face eviction

15 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Sikhala falls sick in remand prison

16 hrs ago | 3424 Views

Court savages Harare businessman

16 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Mwonzora, Mafume clash over legitimacy of 2017 MDC Alliance agreement

17 hrs ago | 3392 Views

ANC delegation to defy Zanu-PF and meet Chamisa's MDC?

17 hrs ago | 2509 Views

ANC delegation to raise complaints over influx of Zimbabweans in SA

17 hrs ago | 1566 Views

Malawi businessman kills pregnant Zimbabwean lover

17 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Chamisa's expelled MPs ask for Judge's recuse in appeal

17 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC in crucial crisis talks

17 hrs ago | 1065 Views

25 MPs test positive for Covid-19

17 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Nurses call off strike

17 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zambia President Edgar Lungu's Prophet survives gun attack

24 hrs ago | 4391 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days