Opinion / Columnist

Prophets of doom taking their first bite of the proverbial humble pie, may be also taking a face cloth to remove egg from their murky faces, york, white and its all.Who ever thought the forex auction exchange rate would hold onto US$ tail coat and stop the seemingly endless rat race?This week's forex auction saw the ZWL making a minuscule gain against the green back, a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step.The exchequer and the RBZ Governor must be smiling gleefully, at least for this week and maybe many more to come. How did they do it this time, who brought the magic wand or the talisman? It's everyone's wish to see the trend cascade into months ahead.A few among us are not amused, the applecart has been upended much to their chagrin. High rate gone sour, the black market has no pulse, it's not 'breathing'.Now that the exchange rate looks on leash and has stagnated, it's time to give a glancing header to shops that are literally refusing to tow the line. Dual pricing must be a reality if the majority are to see the benefits of a slowing down runaway exchange rate against major currencies.Some shops have been defiant, taking money from hapless consumers without any remorse.Employing voodoo exchange rates to steal from the majority poor. Stop the rot. We have a SI in place, we want to see dual pricing using the auction exchange rate. Three tier pricing regime by some traders must never see light of another day.A few downtown shops and some countryside general dealers are the main culprits. May authorities please heed our cries and come to our rescue, we can not all go to OK.Covid-19 is real, mask up.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.