Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We can not all go to OK

1 hr ago | Views
Prophets of doom taking their first bite of the proverbial humble pie, may be also taking a face cloth to remove egg from their murky faces, york, white and its all.

Who ever thought the forex auction exchange rate would hold onto US$ tail coat and stop the seemingly endless rat race?

This week's forex auction saw the ZWL making a minuscule gain against the green back, a journey of a thousand miles starts with a step.

The exchequer and the RBZ Governor must be smiling gleefully, at least for this week and maybe many more to come. How did they do it this time, who brought the magic wand or the talisman? It's everyone's wish to see the trend cascade into months ahead.

A few among us are not amused, the applecart has been upended much to their chagrin. High rate gone sour, the black market has no pulse, it's not 'breathing'.

Now that the exchange rate looks on leash and has stagnated, it's time to give a glancing header to shops that are literally refusing to tow the line. Dual pricing must be a reality if the majority are to see the benefits of a slowing down runaway exchange rate against major currencies.

Some shops have been defiant, taking money from hapless consumers without any remorse.

Employing voodoo exchange rates to steal from the majority poor. Stop the rot. We have a SI in place, we want to see dual pricing using the auction exchange rate. Three tier pricing regime by some traders must never see light of another day.

A few downtown shops and some countryside general dealers are the main culprits. May authorities please heed our cries and come to our rescue, we can not all go to OK.

Covid-19 is real, mask up.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.


Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

53 mins ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

54 mins ago | 892 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

56 mins ago | 283 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

56 mins ago | 389 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

57 mins ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

58 mins ago | 368 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

58 mins ago | 232 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

59 mins ago | 76 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

60 mins ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

1 hr ago | 85 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

1 hr ago | 51 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

1 hr ago | 149 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

1 hr ago | 83 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

1 hr ago | 98 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

1 hr ago | 236 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3486 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 5878 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

14 hrs ago | 1564 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2183 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

14 hrs ago | 986 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Sikhala set for tomorrow

17 hrs ago | 763 Views

ANC calls for Zimbabwe unity

17 hrs ago | 1010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days