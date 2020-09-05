Bullies are paper tigers

Opinion / Columnist

During my primary school education, I was unfortunate to sit next to a near zero IQ class mate. Very handsome but very ugly in mindset and mind output.Academically leading from the rear end, call it blank. However, the guy was not stupid. He was gifted at comparing notes, some would call it copying.Most such guys are huge is stature and usually armed with a booming and intimidating voice. His roving eyes did not please me and knowing his obvious weakness, I guarded my know-it-all jealously. Call it dura-proof. Low mind output guys are very cunning and ready to exchange limbs leaving pain on the other end.In the presence of the teacher, there is safety in numbers more so with one welding statutory 'muscles'. Whenever I saw the guy ogling at my work I would elbow him hard below the armpit.Guess what, witches do not die, they sickly live to see another day. He would only groan in suppressed pain and pretend all was well with his soul.May be possessed by the spirit of ignorance, call him ignoramus. Never count them down, bullies are kaylite giants or paper tigers who bellow out frightening threats but offer little in practice.Shivering twits like reeds in flooded Mukuvisi. Poor bully, big body but empty head. I will open a night club and put them to good use, bouncers!Anyway, 'Ndhari' needs no bouncer but village 'Sangoma', poor bully, big body no job.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha Nite Club.