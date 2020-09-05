Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

13 secs ago | Views
I did not expect much to come out of the Zanu PF and ANC high powered meeting still I never imagined the meeting would be such a total waste of time. Zanu PF leaders are over the moon, the meeting was a great success!

"The Zimbabwe African Nationalist Union Patriotic Front is indebted to the steeped bona fide pan-Africanist spirit which facilitated the convening of the inter-party dialogue with our sister revolutionary party the African National Congress (ANC)," wrote Dr Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration, who also chaired the meeting.

"This opportune turn to dialogue is a response to the generously misrepresented Zimbabwean crisis following the Zimbabwean Lives Matter social media trend which has become the cyber rallying point to project our country in terms of a deep-seated socio-economic and political crisis. This heightens the urgency to expose the concealed architecture of the dedicated attacks on ZANU-PF through a misnamed national crisis."

Of course, Zimbabwe is facing a serious existential crisis with its economy in total meltdown and 34% of our people now living in abject poverty. The health and economic challenges brought on by the corona virus pandemic have only turned the tragic situation in the country into a catastrophe of Biblical proportion.

The root cause of Zimbabwe's crisis is the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. To end the crisis, Zimbabwe must end the curse of rigged elections.

What the ANC envoys should have done therefore was to look the Zanu PF leaders straight in the eyes and told them Zanu PF  rigged the July 2018 elections, the regime is illegitimate and, for the sake of saving the nation from more suffering and deaths, the party must step down.

Of course, this was yet another wasted opportunity to deal decisively with Zimbabwe's curse of rigged elections.

President Ramaphosa and his ANC leaders are being foolishly in cheering Zanu PF along as the party drags the Zimbabwe deeper and deeper into this hell-on-earth. Zimbabwe's descend into hell has cause heart breaking suffering and deaths to the people of Zimbabwe but some of that suffering has split over into the rest of Southern Africa region.

There is no doubt there has been a lot of celebration in Zanu PF circles at the ease with which Zanu PF bamboozled the ANC envoys into believe there is no crisis in Zimbabwe, only "challenges", whatever that is supposed to mean.

Common sense would dictate a responsible neighbour would stand on the side of justice and tick off the drunkard for abusing his wife and children. The last thing the neighbour should do is pontificate about folly of sparing the rod and spoiling the child! "Bona fide pan-Africanist spirit!" Dr Mpofu calls it, smiling from ear to ear!

Source - zsdemocrats.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

1 hr ago | 1242 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

1 hr ago | 1645 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

1 hr ago | 498 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

1 hr ago | 636 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

1 hr ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

1 hr ago | 664 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

1 hr ago | 433 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

We can not all go to OK

2 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 3530 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

14 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 6051 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

15 hrs ago | 1582 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2223 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

15 hrs ago | 995 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

15 hrs ago | 335 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

17 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

17 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

17 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

17 hrs ago | 985 Views

Mine shaft collapse traps five underground

17 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mamombe unstable and under psychiatric management

17 hrs ago | 2770 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days