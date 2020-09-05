Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

1 hr ago | Views
Politics and the desire for power can be so consuming. The regime change ideological rhetoric which dates two decades ago, has been so vitriolic, so illocal and so ominous to the developmental agenda and has made Zimbabwe a household name on social media platform through the #Zimbabweanlivesmatter.

The Zimbabwe is in a crisis and human rights abuse talk has negatively impacted the engagement and re-engagement policy of the Second Republic.
The vacuous and amorphous abduction allegations have been used as objective political referent to legitimatize the Zimbabwe is in a crisis and gross human rights rhetoric. Peak of the discussions have been the alleged abductions of the MDC trio of Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova. An investigative footage has disproved the popular thesis of a State that preys on its citizens, but like always any theatrical presentation that demonizes the Government is perceived to be undeniable truth despite the shortcomings.

 The pejorative and highly inflammatory tag "abduction" has been used by human rights activists, Western embassies and the opposition politicians among others, to characterize choreographic occurrences of Government critics. This has been a convenient pretext which has served as the pith for a coherent and consistent push for a regime change agenda.

This falsity (choreographic abductions) has insisted headwind, notwithstanding the ever increasing narratives that has disproved the practical utility of employing such an atavistic agenda to push a political objective at the expense of national developmental greater good.

The paradigmatic of opposition mirror-image reasoning which was provided in various narratives aimed at creating two-faced abductions and deteriorating human rights situation has since been embarrassingly exposed.

The regime change agenda has created an atmosphere of increasingly bitter rhetoric between what should be a well meaning opposition and the ruling Government. It is this agenda which has created and recreated a polarised anti-furtherance environment, which has seen ablating living standards in Zimbabwe.

The lowest point in this feign crisis and most "lamented" human rights situation came to naught when the theatrics of Dr Peter Magombeyi and the MDC Trio failed and got exposed. The regime change agenda has by all means, been fronted by unlikely/least expected personalities, and yet still they have earned public commiseration. The MDC trio presented no threat under whatsoever circumstances to national security which makes it highly inconceivable that State agents could even think of abducting them. Even if they were a threat to national security or public order, the law could have taken its usual course and have them prosecuted.

Because just demonstrations in Warren Park had not gained the much needed attention to justify the State preying on its people, there had to be an abduction, to reinforce the narrative. Such emotive has been the new intrigue of creating a crisis and human rights situation which is non-existent in Zimbabwe.

It's an unfortunate reality that the ill-willed have invented a crisis and deplorable human rights situation to disturb any form of reasonable progress in Zimbabwe. The engagement and re-engagement policy by the Second Republic is aimed at restoring Zimbabwe's position in the community of nations, this is why the President has shown commitment to address outstanding issues in Matebeleland and the compensation of former white farmers. This admission that problems do not self-heal speaks of a progressive approach towards nation building and ensuring lasting peace. However, anti-progressive forces which had been hitherto the sole beneficiaries of the Zimbabwe's international isolation are working indefatigably to see to it that this policy doesn't materialise.

For the greater part of the past two decades Zimbabwe has been at peripheral shores of the global economy and when the cloud with a size of a hand is seen on the horizon detractors are up "deseeding" the cloud.

We are Zimbabweans first before we become anything.

 _Emmanuel Murema is a Peace Activist and a Political Analyst_

Source - Emmanuel Murema
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

3 hrs ago | 1862 Views

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

3 hrs ago | 729 Views

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chamisa says Mwonzora is a 'sell-out'

5 hrs ago | 4099 Views

Zimbabwe is in a mess, says ANC

5 hrs ago | 5459 Views

SA-based Zimbabweans cry foul over high passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1800 Views

Govt adopts quarterly salary reviews

5 hrs ago | 2149 Views

SA deports to Zimbabwe municipal manager with fake papers

5 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Mnangagwa's family friend in extortion storm

5 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Chamisa's MDC admits that it missed opportunity to reform govt

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

MDC youth leader acquitted

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Kapini targets Bosso return

5 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa sued over appointments

5 hrs ago | 999 Views

Driving schools seek to resume operations

5 hrs ago | 439 Views

2 journos acquitted for violating COVID-19 lockdown regulations

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Boss kidnaps female subordinate

5 hrs ago | 869 Views

Trio up for gold dealer murder

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Medical aid societies should accommodate low income earners'

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo councillors frets over recurrent sewer pipe bursts

5 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beyond the Zanu-PF/ ANC communique

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Court reserves judgment on Gukurahundi exhumations

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

'Zimbabwe political squabbling cripples business'

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mugabe striking terribly hard in death

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chinese Hwange blitz a minister's directive

5 hrs ago | 863 Views

Zupco bus scam: Independent partners TIZ, engages lawyers

5 hrs ago | 642 Views

Invaders told to vacate land

5 hrs ago | 365 Views

MDC councillor manhandled at funeral wake

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bullies are paper tigers

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo City Council to blame for water crisis

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

War vets' congress on the cards

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zesa seeks tariff review

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

We can not all go to OK

5 hrs ago | 509 Views

MDC Alliance trio turns to prophets

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga outlines health policy to partners

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mthuli Ncube reviewing civil service pay

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

May churches play their part in taming the youths

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

Jonathan Moyo poke holes into ZBC 'fake abduction' video

5 hrs ago | 919 Views

Harare town clerk arrested

18 hrs ago | 3747 Views

MDC Alliance says ZUPCO monopoly a threat to public safety

18 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Mnangagwa grudgingly accepted Ramaphosa mediation in Zimbabwe crisis

18 hrs ago | 7187 Views

MDC Alliance councillor acquitted after 42-day prison hell

18 hrs ago | 1657 Views

DA 'disgusted' by ANC using SANDF jet to fly to Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2361 Views

AfriForum wants Public Protector to probe ANC's use of military jet for Zimbabwe trip

18 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

18 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe, SA defence ministries share notes

18 hrs ago | 359 Views

SANDF defends use of air force jet by an ANC delegation that travelled to Harare

21 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths shoot to 222

21 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Top cop challenges retirement

21 hrs ago | 3736 Views

Tonderai Katsande appointed ZiFM Stereo station manager

21 hrs ago | 1040 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days