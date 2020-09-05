Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

Opinion / Columnist

Temba Mliswa is a political turncoat and ruble rousing attention seeker. September 2014 Temba Mliswa supported Joyce Mujuru and labelled Jonathan Moyo and others as gay gangsters who worked for the CIA.'I am saying to the President that we can't go to congress with gay gangsters." These were Temba Mliswa's words as he defended Joyce Mujuru against Emmerson Mnangagwa. Temba Mliswa chose to stand with Rugare Gumbo, Didmus Mutasa and Joyce Mujuru who were bitter rivals to Emmerson Mnangagwa.It is shocking that today Temba Mliswa bursts his neck veins proclaiming loyalty to President ED Mnangagwa. Temba Mliswa is unstable and not worth the attention he gets.Obert Mpofu is the only person who managed to cut Temba Mliswa down to size. Obert Mpofu refused to be questioned by Temba Mliswa citing his unparliamentary behaviour and unprofessionalism as a reason to not answer any of his questions.Obert Mpofu reduced Temba Mliswa into a non entity and told him that parliament had better portfolio committee chairpersons who had handled themselves professionally unlike Temba Mliswa.Today Temba Mliswa thinks he is the most important person in the country. He released an audio accusing Emmerson Junior of being in a relationship with socialite Pokello Nare. Both Emmerson Junior and Pokello ignored Temba for the bumbling tinpot that he is.Thereafter Temba Mliswa leaked another audio with Kuda TAGWIREI. Temba Mliswa claims to love Kuda Tagwirei and claims to love President ED Mnangagwa while he goes out to denigrate the name of the President and those close to the President.Temba Mliswa is mischievous and recently he has publicly thrown his weight behind General Chiwenga making it seem as if General Chiwenga is in competition to rule the country. Temba Mliswa's actions are divisive, treasonous and a threat to national security.Temba Mliswa lied to the nation that he exposed Delish Nguwaya. Delish Nguwaya was first exposed by Frank Buyanga in his court papers. Temba Mliswa is trying to ride on the glory of other people's work so that he obtains some form of relevance.Temba Mliswa does not like Emmerson Mnangagwa and he is doing everything in his power to undermine the authority of the President and equally soil the name of the first family.The nation is currently talking about the successes scored by John Mangudya and the RBZ team on the currency front. The local currency is stable and showing signs that there is light at the end of the tunnel. The markets are self correcting and our focus as a nation should be on these positives.Temba Mliswa takes no joy or pride in celebrating the good that Emmerson Mnangagwa's team has accomplished. He is diverting attention from the wins to the negatives of Nguwaya and dragging the Mnangagwa boys into it.What does Temba really want from the Mnangagwa boys? Does he want money from them? Does he want a share in deals? Why expend so much energy into tarnishing the boys? Why expend so much energy into an anti-Mnangagwa crusade? It's time people started asking these logical questions. What does Temba Mliswa want from Mnangagwa boys?To hurt a man one has to go after his sons. Temba Mliswa is throwing mud at Emmerson Junior, Sean and Collins. Essentially Temba Mliswa is throwing mud at President ED Mnangagwa. Security personnel around the President need to protect the President from Temba Mliswa. Temba Mliswa is unstable, irrational and can never be trusted.Temba Mliswa has tarnished the names and images of Dexter Nduna, Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, Prisca Mupfumira, Robert Mugabe, Soda Zhemu, Kuda TAGWIREI, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Emmerson Junior, Sean, Collins and several others. Temba Mliswa uses these names as distractions to take away attention from his criminal activities such as extortion and others that he has been accused of.Temba Mliswa needs to declare his assets as a member of Parliament and also account for his lifestyle and wealth. Temba Mliswa also needs to come clean on Paul Westwood and the allegations levelled against him. Temba Mliswa also needs to be investigated for his attack on Michael Fowler and Billy Rautenbach. Were these not part of a well orchastarted scheme to extort money from these 2 businessmen and others who are victims of Temba Mliswa.Temba Mliswa is not above the law and there is nothing special about Temba Mliswa needs to own his mistakes and sins. He should be held accountable just like everyone else.