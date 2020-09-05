Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

1 hr ago | Views
THE die is cast! It now appears the day-long meeting between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's mediation team and Zanu-PF officials on Wednesday was a waste given utterances by Zanu-PF hardliners in Harare yesterday.

Zanu-PF effectively rubbished Ramaphosa's efforts to mediate in the Zimbabwean crisis, declaring Zimbabwe is a sovereign State capable of resolving its own problems without outside help, especially from "young democracies" such as South Africa.

Angered by the South African envoys' frank talk over the crisis in Harare, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson convened a Press conference yesterday where he declared that Ramaphosa's emissaries were no longer welcome for further talks on Zimbabwe.

Chinamasa went further, describing South Africa as a Western puppet. The Zanu-PF statements clearly signalled the end of South Africa-mediated talks to resolve Zimbabwe's multi-faceted crises.

But, can Zimbabwe afford to brush off her neighbour like that given that over three millions Zimbabweans have sought political and economic refuge in that country?

Besides being the region's economic powerhouse, South Africa is Zimbabwe's largest trading partner – with Harare depending on its neighbour for survival.

We believe that Ramaphosa, as African Union (AU) chairperson, will dismiss Chinamasa's rantings as political banter and pursue his mediation efforts for the sake of impoverished Zimbabweans.

The ANC and other regional liberation movements are duty-bound to help bring the Zanu-PF government to its senses so that it takes the necessary corrective measures to allow ordinary Zimbabweans an opportunity to fully enjoy the fruits of their country's independence.

Ever since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over as President, the country's human rights record has significantly deteriorated. Indeed Sadc, AU and the international community cannot afford to fold their arms and let Zimbabwe burn itself to ashes just because it is a sovereign state.

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way, lest it sets a wrong precedence and trigger regional instability.

We also hope that Zanu-PF apparatchiks will, for once, do the right thing and submit themselves to genuine dialogue, otherwise they will continue driving the nation deeper into poverty.

This business of burying their heads in the sand and pretending all is well will not help anyone.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

1 hr ago | 366 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

1 hr ago | 237 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

1 hr ago | 403 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

1 hr ago | 230 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

1 hr ago | 68 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

1 hr ago | 164 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1291 Views

National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

4 hrs ago | 896 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

14 hrs ago | 5635 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

14 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

14 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

16 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

16 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

16 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

16 hrs ago | 667 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

22 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

23 hrs ago | 6101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days