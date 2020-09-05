'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

Opinion / Columnist

"I totally agree that we missed an opportunity during GNU when we controlled the levers of power that we should maybe have exerted more pressure on Zanu-PF to have all these things reformed," said Prince Dubeko Sibanda, MDC Alliance MP for Binga North.Yes it was an MDC leader admitting the party sold-out during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Had to check that twice!Well, well! It has been a real tough slog just to get MDC leaders to admit they sold-out on reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Admitted having some of the most naive and gullible party supporters in the world has helped MDC leaders get away with selling out!"I think there is a need to change strategy for influencing electoral reforms. As long as the push for reforms is coming from the opposition political parties, there is bound to be resistance," said one participant.It was not for lack of strategy that MDC leaders failed to implement even one meaning reform in 5 years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. They sold-out!"Chinja! Guqula! Change!" the MDC supporters have chanted endlessly for the last 20 years. Ask them what are changes you are asking for and it is lights out! They have no clue.Even to this day with all the benefits of hindsight, MDC supporters have no clue what the 2008 to 2013 GNU was about. It is therefore little wonder that when MDC leaders sold-out by failing to get even one meaningful reform implemented in 5 years it was all water off a duck's back. How can they feel betrayed when they have no clue what the reforms are, how they were supposed to be implemented, etc., etc.To be fair to the MDC supporters, most of the MDC leaders themselves have no clue what these reforms are much less for they are to be implemented."MP Sibanda said as MDC Alliance they would continue lobbying for reforms through Parliament, local authorities, international community as well as civic society," said the Newsday report.Here we go again! As long as Zanu PF continues to enjoy its carte blanche dictatorial powers to rig elections to secure the presidency and 2/3 majority no amount of lobbying will force the party to implement any reforms. Especially when the party knows that the opposition is only paying lip services to calls for reforms.The MDC A and the rest in opposition camp participated in the July 2018 elections knowing fully well that not even one reform they had been calling for had been implemented. They knew that with no reforms, Zanu PF would rig the elections. And most significant of all, MDC A leaders et al KNEW that by participating in the flawed and illegal elections they would be giving the process "credibility"!"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote MDC A Senator, David Coltart."The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."So MDC leaders sold-out of reforms for the sake of the few gravy train seats they knew Zanu PF was giving away as bait. It should be noted that by participating MDC leaders gave the flawed election process credibility and, by extension, the election results some modicum of legitimacy.The world has dismissed with contempt Nelson Chamisa and his MDC A friends' singling out the July 2018 presidential race as flawed and Mnangagwa as illegitimate; whilst accepting the parliamentary and local election process as valid and legitimate. ZEC failed to produce a verified voters' roll, for example, rending it impossible to trace and verified anything. This applied to all the three races.As soon as it was clear that the November 2017 military coup had succeeded and Ambassador Chris Mutsvanga, speaking on behave of Mnangagwa, had assured MDC leaders they will be included in a new GNU; MDC leaders endorsed the coup. Morgan Tsvangirai died a "disappointed man", according Chamisa, because Mnangagwa did not honour his GNU promise.Chamisa had participated in the July 2018 elections confident MDC A would be rewarded with a new GNU this time. He has proved to recognise Mnangagwa as the legitimate president if the vote rigging Zanu PF regime conceded a few cabinet post to MDC leaders.MDC leaders do not care that Zimbabwe continues to suffer the consequences of failing to hold free, fair and credible elections. They have all but given up hope of ever getting the reforms implemented. All they are fighting for is a share of the gravy train seats Zanu PF gives away as bait for participating in rigged elections.Mark my words, MDC A are going to participate in the 2023 elections even if not even one reform has been implemented for the same reason they participated in the July 2018 elections - greed!"I totally agree, we sold-out on reforms during the 2008 GNU!" Of course, you did and that is not all. MDC leaders sold out in the 2013 and 2018 elections and are set to do so again in 2023!