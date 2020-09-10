Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Daughter stones father

48 secs ago | Views
A CHIWESHE widow has been fined $1 500 for stoning her father after he called her a prostitute.

Rungano Chizombe (33) pleaded guilty to assault charges before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha said on June 20, Chizombe had an altercation with her father Roseden Chizombe (52), who called her a prostitute in a fit of rage.

Rungano told the court that she was pained by such words since her husband had died. She then picked a stone and hit her father on the leg.

Roseden, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to Concession Hospital for treatment.

Source - the standard
