Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

51 secs ago | Views
A top National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) official has been accused of misappropriating US$23 million in what insiders say could be a glimpse of the financial rot at the struggling parastatal.

Documents in the possession of The Standard show that auditors had discovered that acting finance director Mthandazo Mlotshwa could have "helped himself" to US$22 800 192,45 that was found to be "hanging" in the NRZ accounts.

A report, prepared for acting NRZ general manager Joseph Mashika by the parastatal's finance department, says it was discovered that the money represented what was described as a "non-existent asset".

"Some time in 2019, whilst reviewing the work done by the year end team in preparation for the 2018 financial statements audit, we discovered that there were two amounts hived in the general ledger 197000 and 197001," reads part of the report.

"Closer scrutiny revealed that these amounts were carried as an asset (receivable)."

However, there were no subsidiary ledgers for the individual debtors, which were created in the SAP system (NRZ's system of accounting).

The report says an investigation showed that the entry was "made by Mr Mlotshwa sometime in 2014 on the migration to the SAP system".

Instead of keeping the ledgers in an accessible area for all officials in the accounts department, Mlotshwa allegedly stored them on his laptop.

"At the time, we were having external auditors, we then advised the team to search for the information, which could remedy the situation.

"The data is nowhere to be found. We would like to bring to your attention that there is an amount of US$22 800 192,45, which is 'hanging' in the books representing an asset, which is non-existent.

"It is sad to note that over the years 2014 to date, the NRZ has been facing financial challenges whilst someone, for reasons best known to them, has been concealing such an amount," added the confidential memo to Mashika.

Mlotshwa is also accused of manipulating a tender for the procurement of vehicles for the company's top management.

Documents show that the NRZ flighted a tender for the supply of four vehicles, one state-of-the-art Toyota Landcruiser vehicle for former general manager Lewis Mukwada and three Toyota Fortuner vehicles for the other directors.

The tender was awarded to Nissan Clover Leaf Motors, which supplied three vehicles for $588 173,88.

Payments for the vehicles were, however, sent to Faramatsi, an agent of Toyota South Africa. Auditors said the variation of the tender raised eyebrows.

"Payment was done at ZAR574 702 per vehicle, which is an equivalent of 821 002.86 (using the rate that obtained as at 03 June 2020)," reads the audit report.

"This represents a variation (in prices) of 43% of the agreed tender price.

"It must be noted that the NRZ is still to pay for the duties of the two vehicles, this will have an effect of further increasing the purchase price variance."

The 43% variation represents $232 838,92 per vehicle, which means for the three vehicles, the NRZ could have been prejudiced of $698 696,76.

Mlotshwa refused to comment on the matter and referred questions to NRZ public relations manager Nyasha Maravanyika.

Maravanyika said the NRZ board was investigating the matter.

"As we speak, the board is acting in a vigorous manner to carry out the mandate given to it by the government and all I can say is that the board is seized with this and other matters such as space barons that had been milking the NRZ of resources," he said.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Daughter stones father

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

5 mins ago | 4 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

17 mins ago | 11 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

19 mins ago | 59 Views

Man dies in accident

20 mins ago | 52 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

20 mins ago | 72 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

21 mins ago | 55 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

21 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

21 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

22 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

22 mins ago | 36 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

23 mins ago | 55 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

23 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

24 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

25 mins ago | 72 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

10 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

10 hrs ago | 2317 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

11 hrs ago | 2618 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

15 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

15 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

18 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

18 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

18 hrs ago | 671 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

20 hrs ago | 7724 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

20 hrs ago | 2856 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

21 hrs ago | 4288 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

22 hrs ago | 2013 Views

ANC: Things are not fine in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

'South Africa should open its borders'

22 hrs ago | 1568 Views

King Mzilikazi's Commemoration 2020

22 hrs ago | 529 Views

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

23 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

23 hrs ago | 4877 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days