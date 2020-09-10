Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

1 min ago | Views
TENSION is escalating within the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) as the organisation holds elections to choose its board of governors.

ZRCS has been conducting elections to usher in a new board start-ing from the districts and provinces across the country.

The exercise, which started on June 22 and characterised by mud-slinging, backbiting and bickering, is set to end by November 30 when the organisation holds the nation-al elections.

The run-up to the national polls has been so nasty that last Wednesday, Edson Mlambo, the incumbent national president, was hauled before the courts to answer to abuse of office charges.

Charges against Mlambo emanate from one of the two internal anonymous reports on the organisation's operations, compiled by the factions within the ZRCS family.

One of the reports with allegations of nepotism and corruption within the organisation's ranks is said to have been leaked to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc). However, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure yesterday could not be reached to confirm if the anti-graft body had received the whistleblowers' reports from ZRCS.

The Standard established that during the past seven months the ferocity of the divisions within the organisation, which is an auxiliary arm of the government, had been so intense it put the reputation of the organisation at stake.

"It is dog eat dog when it comes to elections at the Zimbabwe Red Cross," said one volunteer at the organisation. "There is a lot of political bick-ering and it is all about counter-accusations.

"Surprisingly, those who accuse others would be having a lot to hide. Some are using their connec-tions to elbow others out."

Some directors and several man-agers have since been suspended while secretary-general Maxwell Phiri resigned in May.

ZRCS acting secretary-general Elias Hwenga described the suspension and termination of contracts for some people in the top echelons as part of the organisation's disciplinary processes.

"In order to bring sanity to the organisation, we undertook a formal, independent investigation of this matter," Hwenga said.

"Any recommendations that came through were considered like carrying out an audit, skills audit and compiling an assets register.

"We are carrying out disciplinary processes as provided for in the organisation's constitution and policies. Those who are being caught on the wrong side are being brought to book."

Hwenga was evasive on the "crisis" at ZRCS, but confirmed that the organisation was having elections this year.

"We started this exercise, which is part of our constitution, on June 22. We started from our structures at the branch, district levels, we move on to the provinces before we hold the national elections," he said.

"The exercise is going on smoothly and we hope to end it by November 30. It is unfortunate we had to move the dates because of restrictions brought by the ad-vent of the Covid-19 pandemic early this year.

"It's common that during elections results might not come in your favour, which might cause a lot of problems."

Hwenga said there was no crisis at ZRCS, but what was happening was expected of any election environment. However, he is optimistic that the situation will normalise at the organisation after the elections.

ZRCS is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981, also known as Chapter 17:08.


Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Storm over farm invasion

36 secs ago | 0 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Daughter stones father

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

6 mins ago | 4 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

12 mins ago | 14 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

16 mins ago | 36 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

18 mins ago | 11 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

20 mins ago | 61 Views

Man dies in accident

20 mins ago | 54 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

21 mins ago | 73 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

21 mins ago | 57 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

22 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

22 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

24 mins ago | 56 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

24 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

26 mins ago | 72 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

10 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

10 hrs ago | 2321 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

11 hrs ago | 2621 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

15 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

15 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

18 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

18 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

20 hrs ago | 7725 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

20 hrs ago | 2858 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

21 hrs ago | 4289 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

22 hrs ago | 2013 Views

ANC: Things are not fine in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1671 Views

'South Africa should open its borders'

22 hrs ago | 1568 Views

King Mzilikazi's Commemoration 2020

22 hrs ago | 529 Views

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

23 hrs ago | 2033 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days