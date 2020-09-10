Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Outrage over ANC's Zimbabwe trip

19 secs ago | Views
A blatant and arrogant abuse of South Africa's military by the ANC.

That's how the governing party's trip to meet Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe has been described by opposition parties.

The party says the Defence minister gave the ANC delegation a lift to Harare this week while on her way to perform official duties.

It's unclear if they received the necessary permission to leave the country.

"It seems like there has been no approval sought or granted. Other South Africans that fly abroad or back into South Africa must go into quarantine," said Kobus Marais, DA MP for Safety and Security.

But the ANC maintains the trip was in the interest of South Africans.

"Once that border of Beitbridge collapses, and everybody comes this side, people are going to blame us as the ANC for having done nothing," said Dakota Legoete, an ANC NEC member.

"We were doing that not for personal gain, but for the national interest as a governing party."

Defence union SANDU says the Defence Act allows the minister to take a delegation of politicians to official meetings, but they do require authorisation.

"You have to sign an indemnity towards the state, and there has to be documentation in place authorising specific individuals with a specific purpose in mind," said SANDU secretary Pikkie Greeff.

"Whether those authorisations were obtained, I think that's the question the public should be asking."

The Public Protector's office has confirmed it is considering whether to investigate a complaint laid by AfriForum and the Freedom Front Plus.


Source - eNCA
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Storm over farm invasion

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

2 mins ago | 3 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Daughter stones father

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

7 mins ago | 4 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

19 mins ago | 12 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

21 mins ago | 65 Views

Man dies in accident

22 mins ago | 57 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

22 mins ago | 65 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

23 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

23 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

25 mins ago | 59 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

25 mins ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

26 mins ago | 30 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

26 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

27 mins ago | 75 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

10 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

10 hrs ago | 2324 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

11 hrs ago | 2624 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

11 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

15 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

15 hrs ago | 3975 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

15 hrs ago | 292 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

18 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

18 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2470 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

20 hrs ago | 7729 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

20 hrs ago | 2860 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

21 hrs ago | 4289 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

22 hrs ago | 777 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1330 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

22 hrs ago | 2014 Views

ANC: Things are not fine in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1674 Views

'South Africa should open its borders'

22 hrs ago | 1568 Views

King Mzilikazi's Commemoration 2020

22 hrs ago | 529 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days