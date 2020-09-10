Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

53 secs ago | Views
FORMER cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has advised his erstwhile colleague, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to desist from using the State to punish or settle political disputes with his opponents.

Mzembi told NewZimbabwe.com from his base in South Africa, Saturday evening that every politician with a different political ideology from Mnangagwa had become the Zimbabwe strongman's target of persecution.

He was responding to threats by Mnangagwa in Gweru, Saturday that he would soon invoke a newly signed extradition treaty between Zimbabwe and South Africa to bring home former vocal Zanu-PF G40 faction members based in that country who include Mzembi.

"I have suffered immensely from his ill-treatment ranging from repossession of my farms, an attempt at my houses, repossession of my conditions of service vehicles. One of which I am told he personally allocated to himself and subsequently to a family member," Mzembi said.

"I am not sure if anyone can survive health-wise from this assault which includes frequent bashing by state media just to mess my reputation.

"I am a survivor of cancer and he still wants to incarcerate me after declaring me an enemy of the state on two different occasions. So weaponising extradition treaties against opponents is just a step further from the harassment he has been meting out on me and others but our dispute is only political."

Mzembi said his rancour with Mnangagwa has escalated after the state leader was misinformed by his advisers that he (Mzembi) once tried to use his influence in the SADC region as then Foreign Affairs Minister to stop the November 2017 military coup.

The coup toppled now late President Robert Mugabe from office to be replaced by Mnangagwa.

Mzembi said Mnangagwa should not continue to be hostile to his opponents as this was affecting him to perform his duties as president.

"My advice to Mnangagwa is he must unite Zimbabweans and stop this pursuit of citizens with differing opinions and political views to his. I reached out to him on the 27th November 2017, he snubbed me. I wrote to him in January 2018 and he replied with arrests.

"I reached out again to him in September 2018, he dispatched a Ferret team to abduct on the 19th of September. He has a consistent pattern of replying rapprochement with intense hostility."

Mzembi also said Mnangagwa had several graft charges against him that were destroyed when the military elevated him to president.

"When he (Mnangagwa) ran away to South Africa in 2017, who extradited him? He had many criminal dockets that have since been shelved under his watch. He comes out to me as an angry president and that anger blinds him to perform state duties, principal among them is uniting Zimbabweans.

"So, I summed up my situation and concluded I was best away from home on a political sabbatical," said Mzembi.

Source - the standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa's ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa hunts for G40 rivals in SA

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Outrage over ANC's Zimbabwe trip

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Storm over farm invasion

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

5 mins ago | 3 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Daughter stones father

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

9 mins ago | 6 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

12 mins ago | 16 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

15 mins ago | 30 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

19 mins ago | 21 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

20 mins ago | 53 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

22 mins ago | 14 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

23 mins ago | 36 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

23 mins ago | 70 Views

Man dies in accident

24 mins ago | 64 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

24 mins ago | 92 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

25 mins ago | 78 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

26 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

26 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

27 mins ago | 41 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

28 mins ago | 70 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

28 mins ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

28 mins ago | 33 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

29 mins ago | 85 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

10 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

10 hrs ago | 2331 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

11 hrs ago | 2630 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

11 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

15 hrs ago | 1629 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

15 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

18 hrs ago | 3143 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

18 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2471 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

18 hrs ago | 672 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

20 hrs ago | 301 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

20 hrs ago | 7746 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

20 hrs ago | 2863 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

21 hrs ago | 4298 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

22 hrs ago | 778 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1332 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

22 hrs ago | 2016 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days