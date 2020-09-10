Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

"Nikita ngicela limkhiphe lumfana akalunganga"

Posiwe Ncube is a journalist based in Johannesburg South Africa.

these are the words uttered by the legendary Zapu and Zipra commander in chief in 1962.He was referring to Emmerson Mnangagwa who was about to be sent to the Soviet Union for military training as a Zipra cadre, but Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo thwarted the then commander of Zipra Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo via Alfred Nikita Mangena not to allow Mnangagwa to undergo training.Nkomo had realised and read that the guy was an evil-minded person who could have sold the struggle to white monopoly capital. The guy loved money and fame, that is why he only went for training in Egypt in1963 when the creature of chaos and confusion which is Zanu had been formed.Joshua Nkomo's dislike of Emmerson Mnangagwa is well a documented and known secret that even after the so-called Unity Accord of 1987 he never spoke or shared a platform with him because he disliked the guy to the proportion of known even by his master Robert Mugabe.Nkomo did not like Mnangagwa he was a power-hungry gommandiser who could kill for a cent. His role in gukurahundi is well known so uMdala knew that very well and he was a true and unrepentant rabid tribalism. So if Jonathan Moyo talks of Nkomo disliking Mnangagwa that is very true. Even Rugare Gumbo knew all Mnangagwa is a cunning killer he did not talk to him.The straight-talking politician knew Mugabe before they went to Mozambique so he knew all including his impotence coming from a botched circumcision so that is why Rugare was highly disliked by Mnangagwa.So Mnangagwa was held in disdain by uMdala wethu not because he just hated him but because of his actions.