Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu PF has dismally failed

7 secs ago | Views
This is the second time now that Zanu PF has admitted that it has failed the nation and now appealing for patience and more time from the electorate to fix the mess.

The Zanu PF acting Spokesperson Cde Patrick Chinamasa appealed to the electorate to give the revolutionary party more time saying the fourty years were not enough. I am surprised by such utterances when countries like Ethiopia and the once troubled Rwanda are doing well.

Zanu PF government is always detached from the real issues affecting the country and waste a lot of time and resources
spying on its citizens.
The strategy of distraction that is to divert public attention from important issues.

This Zanu PF acting spokesperson is always out of order and exhibiting his lack of knowledge on the fundamentals bedevelling the country. He is a disgrace and does not know what he is supposed to say. Instead of crafting sound economic policies Patrick Chinamasa is accusing MDC -Alliance of training soldiers in Maldives. With this kind of leadership Zimbabwe is doomed.

Young people want jobs, where are the promised jobs, jobs and jobs. It was just a political gimmick from President Emmerson Mnangagwa  when he took over. Currently we have a number of people jumping the border , running away from hunger and poverty in a country of plenty.

Zimbabwe is reeling from social ,political and economic crisis coupled with poor governance and corruption. We have a plethora of challenges which need serious attention for the country to be rescued out of its economic quagmire.

Land seizures continue unabated. Right now we have a number of people who have been displaced from the land they were given in Bindura to pave way for whoever got that land. There is policy inconsistency and it has become the order of the day.

The Zanu PF has kept the economy in limbo for more than fourty years and they want to be given another chance to destroy. What has this new republic brought to the people? They messed up most people's lives. They grounded all the public transport ZUPCO. Hospitals and clinics have been grounded down and they cry for another chance.

The electorate ,young old and those elegible to cast their vote should be conscientised to vote wisely for their favourite house of assembly members and the President so that they won't repeat the same mistake of giving power to leaders who are clueless.

The Zanu PF government has always been living in  a combative mood and refusing to acknowledge that the country is in a crisis and mess.

All what they can do is protecting its own and ignoring the suffering majority. Zanu PF government lacks the fire power to drive the economy which has since been spiralling downwards at unprecedented levels.

It's economic policy inconsistencies have failed to stimulate the economic growth to spur development

The second republic has lied that it has created 200,000 new jobs and that retrenchments have gone down. Such kind of propaganda will not build a nation which is at the helm of collapsing.

In an another chilling statement, Victor Matemadanda keeps on threatening political activists with unspecified actions like dealing with anybody mysteriously. So people are asking who is behind these abductions and torturings.

We have a crisis in the country and its unfortunate that African National Congress has no capacity to solve the Zimbabwe crisis because last time South Africa sent Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi who came back empty handed after enjoying coffee and snacks and recently  Ace Magashule and Lindiwe Zulu met Zanu PF and came back clinching thin air. It shows that ANC is a branch of Zanu PF and corruption is their middle name.

Contacts

Facebook - Leonard Koni
Twitter - @Leokoni
WhatsApp - +27616868508
Email - konileonard606@gmail.com



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

6 mins ago | 24 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

1 hr ago | 213 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa hunts for G40 rivals in SA

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Outrage over ANC's Zimbabwe trip

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Storm over farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Daughter stones father

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Man dies in accident

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

2 hrs ago | 473 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

2 hrs ago | 925 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

12 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

12 hrs ago | 2568 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

13 hrs ago | 3030 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

17 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 4081 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

17 hrs ago | 302 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

20 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

20 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2508 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days