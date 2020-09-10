Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

Latest News Editor's Choice


Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

When is a crisis not a crisis? When it's a challenge. Despite the manifest economic and political crisis in Zimbabwe the ANC agreed to refer to it only as a challenge when it held a crucial meeting with Zanu PF in Harare this week.

Their eight-hour meeting followed an unsuccessful mediation effort by South African government representatives last month, when President Mnangagwa opposed the envoys' suggestion that they should also meet the Zimbabwe opposition to get their side of the picture.

This time the ANC delegation also left without meeting the opposition but it made it clear that it would return to see them or arrange that they came to South Africa.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, who heads the ANC's international relations sub-committee, said the 'no holds barred' meeting with Zanu PF had been 'very worthwhile and brutally honest'.

Ms Zulu has skin in the game because, as we reported last week, Zanu PF had rudely dismissed her in their usual arrogant way as 'a stupid and idiotic street girl' for referring to a crisis in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean political analyst Ibbo Mandaza told the Daily Maverick that he had heard that Ms Zulu had been particularly firm with Zanu PF during the meeting. 'From all indications the engagement was robust.'

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule said his delegation had not met other parties because it had run out of time but that Zanu PF had agreed it would return to meet them, including MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Ms Zulu also dismissed reports that the delegation had returned empty-handed. She said the meeting with Zanu PF had lasted all day and the delegation did not want then to have hasty meetings with other stakeholders just for show. The ANC would arrange meetings with them itself.

She said the ANC had put all its concerns on the table, including issues about human rights abuses, democracy, violence, people going hungry and the migration of Zimbabweans into South Africa. 'The concerns being expressed in South Africa about Zimbabweans taking local jobs is an issue of national interest, not just party interest. If we don't deal with it, we will end up with foreign nationals being attacked and spaza shops burnt.'

Piers Pigou, Zimbabwe expert at the International Crisis Group said there was potential for progress. 'For a liberation movement to now start talking to other stakeholders, that's a first.'



Source - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary
Most Popular In 7 Days