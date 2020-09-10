Jonathan Moyo to be deported back to Zimbabwe? - How CIO works

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwean and international space has been congested by Jonathan Moyo posting photos of certain individuals accusing them for being members in the president's office who are persecuting and torturing Zimbabweans. Professor Jonathan Moyo has dedicated his time on sensationalising people with lies and indeed trying to create a bad space between the people of Zimbabwe and the president's office. What makes it sad is the fact that Jonathan Moyo has been a minister in Zimbabwe where he was protected by the president's office members. He still has contacts in the Zimbabwean Intelligence organization which he uses to get information on serving members and publish them as people who have killed or tortured people.Zimbabwe like any other country has an intelligence organisation. What exactly is an intelligence Agency? An intelligence agency is a government agency responsible for the collection analysis or exploitation of information and intelligence in support of law enforcement national security defence and foreign policy objectives Means of information gathering are both overt and covert and may include espionage communication interception cryptanalysis cooperation with other institutions and evaluation of public sources The assembly and propagation of this information is known as intelligence analysis or intelligence assessmentIntelligence agencies can provide the following services for their national governments. Provision of analysis in areas relevant to national security; give early warning of impending crises; serve national and international crisis management by helping to discern the intentions of current or potential opponents; inform national defence planning and military operations; protect sensitive information secrets, both of their own sources and activities, and those of other state agencies; may act covertly to influence the outcome of events in favour of national interests, or influence international security; and Defence against the efforts of other national intelligence agencies (counter-intelligence).There is a distinction between "security intelligence" and "foreign intelligence".Security intelligence pertains to domestic threats (e.g. terrorism, espionage). Foreign intelligence involves information collection relating to the political, or economic activities of foreign states. Some agencies have been involved in assassination, arms trafficking, coups d'état, and the placement of misinformation (propaganda) as well as other covert operations, in order to support their own or their governments' interests. Andrew Jackson 1767 to 1845 once said "Our government is founded upon the intelligence of the people. I for one do not despair of the republic. I have great confidence in the virtue of the great majority of the people, and I cannot fear the result." The Intelligence agency is an especially important part of a nation and as a nation we must take pride in serving the nation through giving intelligence. The Zimbabwean intelligence is a very professional organisation which operates on true professionalism. Most intelligence officers in Zimbabwe are very educated wise, clever and vigilant. They are analysts per excellence. Their duties among other duties is to Give early warning of impending crises; Serve national and international crisis management by helping to discern the intentions of current or potential opponents; Inform national Défense planning and military operations ( military intelligence );Protect sensitive information secrets, both of their own sources and activities, and those of other state agencies;Intelligence assessment is the development of behaviour forecasts or recommended courses of action to the leadership of an organisation, based on wide ranges of available overt and covert information.An intelligence assessment reviews available information and previous assessments for relevance and currency. Where there requires additional information, the analyst may direct some collection.We are constantly hearing about the three-letter agency in ZIMBABWE CIO, but do we really understand what they do or how they impact the lives of average Zimbabwean? Based on what we hear in the foreign opposition news, we just know that there are intelligence leaks, hacking, wiretapping, surveillance, and that there is a general mistrust between the intelligence community and the opposition. The twits by Jonathan Moyo about the intelligence reflect not a failure of the intelligence agencies, but rather the fact that most people have no idea what those intelligence agencies are doing.It is not the duty of the CIO in Zimbabwe to torture people; they have no arresting powers and they do not threaten people. The twits by Jonathan Moyo are mainly meant to alienate the people from the organisation. Jonathan Moyo having been a person protected by the CIO himself he has become an enemy of the state. Each intelligence agency is different, and this is true in the military as well, while one does not claim to be an expert on the Intelligence Community or its mission it is very clear that the CIO is a very important part of Zimbabwe and its people. The CIO is a threat to Jonathan Moyo because the members use their brains and that challenges Jonathan Moyo. It is important to share with the Zimbabwean people how these intelligence agencies work to protect our nation. The work of the CIOs is not just spy stuff. Intelligence is information that has been collected inside or outside the country and has been analysed and presented to decision makers. It protects the nation and its people. The intelligence serves the country.There is no department in the CIO which is set aside for torture or punishing people. If the CIO gets the information, they hand it over to the relevant authorities who will take appropriate measures.At the state level, intelligence may help to save lives; at the international, it provides Zimbabwe with economic and international climate. If there is a proud person in the face of Zimbabwe is a member of the President's office, Historically, intelligence has been subject to a particular group of insiders, and there is no denying that much intelligence work must take place in secret if it is to be of value. Working in secret does not mean being untouchable. Even people who cook for us cook in a private room However, intelligence is too significant to be left to the spooks. So, we must all understand the importance of intelligence to international security. We must shed light upon the controversial concept of intelligence distinguishing it from simple 'information' and bogus spy stories. the role of intelligence in influencing state' policies is a job we cannot overlook.Often, the business of CIO is surrounded in myth that is created by the production spy novels and movies. Most people imagine that intelligence work focuses on killing people and threatening the nation, intelligence agencies managing espionage and covert missions against real or imagined enemies. Because intelligence belongs to the realm of international relations, there is no surprise that probably the best-know intelligence agencies in the world are the US's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), MI6 in the UK, and the Soviet KGB and Mosaad of Israel.The Zimbabwean CIO gather information regarding threats to national interest and supervise operations to pre-empt or disrupt these threats (terrorism, proliferation and organized crime).If 'knowledge is power' it can also be deduced that intelligence is a form of power itself. "Information can support the exercise of other forms of power – for example material or coercive. Intelligence provides the basis for policy or decisions – people, organizations and states, if they are to act 'rationally', will do so after canvassing fully the alternative courses of action open to them and their costs and benefits" Therefore, tensions can arise between intelligence' conclusions and politicians' desire for particular answers. Policy is usually formulated based on principles or grounded in ideology, while intelligence is produced by evaluating 'dry' information. When they meet, the contest is uneven: 'When intelligence clashes with policy preference, intelligence loses; when information runs up against power, information is the casualty. Indeed, when information is countered by perception or, more accurately, conception, evidence is discounted' (Fry & Hochstein, 1994, p. 20). Thus, in practice intelligence information will be judged upon its ability to support a chosen course of action which has been formed even before the search for information, in this way creating a reversed knowledge/power relationship. An additional variable at the centre of security intelligence is secrecy, since: 'Without secrets it is not intelligence' (Warner, 2009, p. 9). Secrecy is important not just as barrier to surveillance – it permeates aspects of the process itself. Some actions make no sense unless carried out with an element of 'surprise', such as arrests (Herman, 2001, p. 5). However, secrecy also raises key issues of legality, morality and accountability.Furthermore, intelligence is not only a foundation for state policies – it has always had a significant role in informing and exercising actions that are not widely appreciated and, indeed, may breach domestic or international law. "Intelligence is information and information gathering, not doing things to people; no-one gets hurt by it, at least not directly. Some agencies do indeed carry out covert action, which confuses the ethical issues, but this a separable and subsidiary function.So, the members of the intelligence team must be protected by every person who loves his country.The CIO sacrifice their lives everyday for the sake of their country. The idea being put up by Jonathan Moyo about CIO is a shame. Indeed, Jonathan Moyo is abusing his asylum in Kenya. Antagonising the people and setting them against their security officers is a sin which cannot be forgiven.Jonathan Moyo is fighting his on war and his fight is getting dirty. He posts photos of people and make it appear that they are the CIOs. It is well known that political criminals are arrested by the CID which is criminal investigating department this is not CIO. These are police officers whose duty is detect and stop crimes. They will arrest and hand you over to court. It is highly pervasive and offensive for Jonathan Moyo to be destroying the lives of innocent people labelling them as killers.While Jonathan Moyo is doing anything in his power to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe Zimbabweans are now seeing that Jonathan Moyo is a bitter person who is now shouting grapes are sour.Every nation has an intelligence Agency and it is treasonous for any person to expose the officers and inciting people to harm them or harm their families. As a parent Jonathan Moyo is supposed to reason. His behaviour is cruel childish and indeed unpatriotic. We all know that Jonathan Moyo has a great dislike of the new dispensation and anything to tarnish the image of the country in order to get at the leaders is fine with him.Yes, we have some idiots in the CIO who are old and busy victimising junior officers. We have some intimidating buffoons in the CIO but all these are the products of Jonathan Moyo's propaganda.Posting pictures of these innocent people and saying all sorts of rubbish can only make them strong in their duty to protect the nation. Zimbabwe is the only country we can ours in the whole world. Jonathan Moyo must leave the CIO alone; this is the time when Kenya must deport him back to Zimbabwe.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk