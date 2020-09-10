Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Boris Conservatism: law protects in-group but does not bind, it binds out-group but does not protect = essence Zanu PF thuggery

1 hr ago | Views
When the British people voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 Referendum, then Prime Minister, David Cameron, who had campaigned to remain, resigned and chaos ensued. Voting to leave was the easy bit, doing it has proven a bridge too far.

Prime Minister Theresa May's, who succeeded Cameron in the famous 10 Downing Street, premiership was dogged by this one issue, Brexit, as the process of leaving the EU was commonly called. Even my aunt in Zimbabwe's rural backwaters heard about Brexit; no doubt she did not know what it meant.

After three years of blundering from pillar to post, even P M May's supporters generally agree that she had no Brexit plan from the word go and was no wise after three years. She, tearfully, fall on her own sword. Hell, public office is not a charity venture particular when the destiny of the whole nation is at stake!

Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the new occupant of 10 Downing Street. Within months, he thrashed the withdrawal agreement, the basis of the divorce, with the EU.
 
But before the ink on the withdrawal agreement had dried there was the coronavirus outbreak, which knocked Brexit off the nation agenda until now.

It is not the new trade arrangements between EU and the UK, the meat of the divorce arrangements, that have forced Brexit back on the headlines. It is PM Boris Johnson's proposal for the British to unilaterally break the terms of the withdrawal agreement signed last year!

"Last week, the (UK) government admitted attempting to break international law over the EU withdrawal agreement. The justification, which became an internet meme, was that this was a breaking of the law only in a very ‘limited and specific way'," explained Nesrine Malik UK Guardian columnist.

"Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: there must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect," continued Malik, quoting Frank Wilhoit.

Conservatism!!! Hell, that is the very essence of Zanu PF thuggery! Unlike the Conservative party, Zanu PF breaks all the laws, international, national, traditional, party's own laws, the lot. And Zanu PF thugs have no patience for such niceties as breaking the law in a very "limited and specific way"; they break everything and damn the consequences!


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Reverend Lucy Natasha hosts Prophet Isaiah Sovi for a mega service

37 mins ago | 90 Views

If I had married that man, I would be dead by now!

53 mins ago | 284 Views

The light shines at the end of the tunnel - MLF

1 hr ago | 247 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires Beitbridge Mayor

2 hrs ago | 1188 Views

You can't continue to lie in this era of technology

2 hrs ago | 737 Views

Obert Mpofu invites Zimbabweans to join the ZANU PF #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

2 hrs ago | 808 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint new Minister of Industry

5 hrs ago | 4283 Views

Iran plot to bomb American Embassy in South Africa exposed

5 hrs ago | 2333 Views

'There is a crisis in Zimbabwe' South African leader says

5 hrs ago | 3890 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 11 MDC Alliance Councillors

7 hrs ago | 5622 Views

Meet the CIO Boss who specialises in chemical weapons and nuclear energy

7 hrs ago | 6442 Views

Man removes daughter's panties inspects virginity

9 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be deported back to Zimbabwe? - 'How CIO works'

10 hrs ago | 11269 Views

Open letter to Sofa Hospital Bulawayo - Customer complaint

11 hrs ago | 1499 Views

CR17 donor scores R1.5 billion Eskom contract

11 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Barbara Gonzalez ready to make Simba roar across Africa

11 hrs ago | 958 Views

South African Communist Party slams Zanu-PF over growing authoritarianism

11 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

11 hrs ago | 3935 Views

Sikhala health is deteriorating

11 hrs ago | 5799 Views

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

11 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

11 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

12 hrs ago | 7144 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

12 hrs ago | 8337 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

12 hrs ago | 4098 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

12 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

12 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

12 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

12 hrs ago | 903 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

12 hrs ago | 682 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

12 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

12 hrs ago | 704 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

12 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

12 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

12 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

12 hrs ago | 713 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

12 hrs ago | 480 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police increase border controls

12 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

12 hrs ago | 2404 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

12 hrs ago | 508 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

12 hrs ago | 533 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

19 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

19 hrs ago | 1112 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days