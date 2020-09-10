Boris Conservatism: law protects in-group but does not bind, it binds out-group but does not protect = essence Zanu PF thuggery

Opinion / Columnist

When the British people voted to leave the European Union in the 2016 Referendum, then Prime Minister, David Cameron, who had campaigned to remain, resigned and chaos ensued. Voting to leave was the easy bit, doing it has proven a bridge too far.Prime Minister Theresa May's, who succeeded Cameron in the famous 10 Downing Street, premiership was dogged by this one issue, Brexit, as the process of leaving the EU was commonly called. Even my aunt in Zimbabwe's rural backwaters heard about Brexit; no doubt she did not know what it meant.After three years of blundering from pillar to post, even P M May's supporters generally agree that she had no Brexit plan from the word go and was no wise after three years. She, tearfully, fall on her own sword. Hell, public office is not a charity venture particular when the destiny of the whole nation is at stake!Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the new occupant of 10 Downing Street. Within months, he thrashed the withdrawal agreement, the basis of the divorce, with the EU.But before the ink on the withdrawal agreement had dried there was the coronavirus outbreak, which knocked Brexit off the nation agenda until now.It is not the new trade arrangements between EU and the UK, the meat of the divorce arrangements, that have forced Brexit back on the headlines. It is PM Boris Johnson's proposal for the British to unilaterally break the terms of the withdrawal agreement signed last year!"Last week, the (UK) government admitted attempting to break international law over the EU withdrawal agreement. The justification, which became an internet meme, was that this was a breaking of the law only in a very ‘limited and specific way'," explained Nesrine Malik UK Guardian columnist."Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: there must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect," continued Malik, quoting Frank Wilhoit.Conservatism!!! Hell, that is the very essence of Zanu PF thuggery! Unlike the Conservative party, Zanu PF breaks all the laws, international, national, traditional, party's own laws, the lot. And Zanu PF thugs have no patience for such niceties as breaking the law in a very "limited and specific way"; they break everything and damn the consequences!