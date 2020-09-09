Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has been throwing tantrums against the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa over the last two weeks and that peevishness clearly exposes fright on their part.

Spin-doctors in the governing party have been burning the midnight oil of late to wish away the narrative of a country in crisis, but the tough stance by the ANC has left them unreasonably angry and afraid, typical of the guilty.

The camaraderie with the ANC has been put to test and Zanu-PF thinks the South African ruling party can be blackmailed into lying about the Zimbabwean situation.

Where there is a crisis that is manifesting in the economy, in political fights and in the health sector, Zanu-PF wants the ANC to see no evil and remain docile under the guise of "quiet diplomacy."

South Africa has refused to be bullied and the bravado it has shown has seen Zanu-PF officials quaking in their boots. The question now is why Zanu-PF is afraid to the extent of having its spin-doctors fuming and frothing at the mention of the ANC intervention in the glaring Zimbabwean crisis?

South Africa is bearing the brunt of the Zimbabwean crisis as it plays host to more than three million political and economic refugees.

It should have a say in addressing the challenges in Zimbabwe that are also humanitarian in nature.

There is a health crisis in the country, human rights are being violated at will and opposing voices are being violently silenced by way of abductions and torture.

Government's tone on those extending a helping hand to deal with the predicament has not been helpful but dangerously arrogant.

South Africa may not be a big brother, but why is Zanu-PF angry over her concern of the evil next door?

It would be an act of complicit for South Africa to let Zimbabweans stew in poverty, political torture, arbitrary arrests, food crisis and a host of other problems while their brothers and sisters in the ANC take sides with Zanu-PF.

That is what liberation movements fought for, to be on the side of the oppressed and to call the oppressor to order, thumbs up to the ANC leadership that is slowly standing up to abuse of Zimbabweans by a fellow liberation movement.

In the eyes of the ANC, Zanu-PF in its current state and wayward behaviour may have become rogue and a threat to other liberation movements across Africa and that rogue mentality must be dealt with.

Now Zanu-PF blames the exiled former party officials in South Africa for being negative about the situation in Zimbabwe and threatens to have them extradited.

No comrades, the crisis will not end by threatening the G40 elements for contributing to the whimpering voices of troubled souls under the watch of this regime.

The crisis will not end by silencing loud screams of a return to order in Zimbabwe by stopping the rot and the crisis, no.

The crisis will end if Zanu-PF listens to the whimpers of millions of people whose voices have been suffocated by the crisis and pays heed to its sister movement, the ANC, which currently is the voice of reason to end the crisis in Zimbabwe.

It cannot only be Zanu-PF that denies that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe and if indeed there is no crisis, why the desperation to stop the ANC delegation from meeting other stakeholders?

What are you afraid of?

A brother that calls an errant brother to order doesn't become an enemy.

A friend's frown is better than an enemy's smile and the ANC is not a smiling enemy but a frowning friend who wants you to behave.



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

14 mins ago | 39 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3701 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4318 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 661 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 512 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2219 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1572 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2420 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days