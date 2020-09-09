Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

Opinion / Columnist

ZANU-PF has been throwing tantrums against the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa over the last two weeks and that peevishness clearly exposes fright on their part.Spin-doctors in the governing party have been burning the midnight oil of late to wish away the narrative of a country in crisis, but the tough stance by the ANC has left them unreasonably angry and afraid, typical of the guilty.The camaraderie with the ANC has been put to test and Zanu-PF thinks the South African ruling party can be blackmailed into lying about the Zimbabwean situation.Where there is a crisis that is manifesting in the economy, in political fights and in the health sector, Zanu-PF wants the ANC to see no evil and remain docile under the guise of "quiet diplomacy."South Africa has refused to be bullied and the bravado it has shown has seen Zanu-PF officials quaking in their boots. The question now is why Zanu-PF is afraid to the extent of having its spin-doctors fuming and frothing at the mention of the ANC intervention in the glaring Zimbabwean crisis?South Africa is bearing the brunt of the Zimbabwean crisis as it plays host to more than three million political and economic refugees.It should have a say in addressing the challenges in Zimbabwe that are also humanitarian in nature.There is a health crisis in the country, human rights are being violated at will and opposing voices are being violently silenced by way of abductions and torture.Government's tone on those extending a helping hand to deal with the predicament has not been helpful but dangerously arrogant.South Africa may not be a big brother, but why is Zanu-PF angry over her concern of the evil next door?It would be an act of complicit for South Africa to let Zimbabweans stew in poverty, political torture, arbitrary arrests, food crisis and a host of other problems while their brothers and sisters in the ANC take sides with Zanu-PF.That is what liberation movements fought for, to be on the side of the oppressed and to call the oppressor to order, thumbs up to the ANC leadership that is slowly standing up to abuse of Zimbabweans by a fellow liberation movement.In the eyes of the ANC, Zanu-PF in its current state and wayward behaviour may have become rogue and a threat to other liberation movements across Africa and that rogue mentality must be dealt with.Now Zanu-PF blames the exiled former party officials in South Africa for being negative about the situation in Zimbabwe and threatens to have them extradited.No comrades, the crisis will not end by threatening the G40 elements for contributing to the whimpering voices of troubled souls under the watch of this regime.The crisis will not end by silencing loud screams of a return to order in Zimbabwe by stopping the rot and the crisis, no.The crisis will end if Zanu-PF listens to the whimpers of millions of people whose voices have been suffocated by the crisis and pays heed to its sister movement, the ANC, which currently is the voice of reason to end the crisis in Zimbabwe.It cannot only be Zanu-PF that denies that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe and if indeed there is no crisis, why the desperation to stop the ANC delegation from meeting other stakeholders?What are you afraid of?A brother that calls an errant brother to order doesn't become an enemy.A friend's frown is better than an enemy's smile and the ANC is not a smiling enemy but a frowning friend who wants you to behave.