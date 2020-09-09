Latest News Editor's Choice


FULL TEXT: ANC issues statement on their meeting with ZANU PF

by ANC
5 hrs ago | Views
The African National Congress delegation led by the Secretary-General Cde Ace Magashule came back from a successful mission of the bilateral engagement with Zanu PF. The delegation on Monday the 14th of September, briefed the National Officials of the bilateral engagements with Zanu PF, which were characterized as cordial and successful.

The ANC welcomes and concurs with the comments made by the ZANU PF Secretary of Administration, comrade Obert Mpofu, that the recent engagement between the ANC and ZANU PF was both frank and constructive, conducted in the fraternal spirit of two Liberation Movements. As such we remain committed to extending the space for political dialogue with a view of advancing the social, political and economic interests of the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa in the context of advancing African unity, and the continuing fight for political and economic emancipation.

The ANC therefore warmly welcomes the constructive approach of ZANU PF with regards to the ANC meeting with other stakeholders, opposition parties, and civil society organizations in Zimbabwe. In this regard, it was agreed that the ANC will in the foreseeable future return to Zimbabwe in order to proceed with these envisaged meetings.

The ANC furthermore welcomes the joint commitment between the ANC and ZANU PF as Liberation Movements to upholding human rights, in the context of what we fought for during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism. Our joint engagement on and commitment to the advancement and protection of human rights always remains paramount in the context of acknowledging and upholding our respective countries as sovereign, which cannot be dictated to. We do so while respecting freedom of association,  freedom of speech, and all the basic universal freedoms. The ANC agrees that the driving force of our engagements to address the challenges we are faced with must always be the advancement of the well-being of our people who continue to be marginalized, jobless and poor, as a consequence of the legacy of colonialism, and the continuing impact of neo-colonialism and imperialism.

As the ANC we would like to appreciate the success of our delegation mission of national interest to Zimbabwe with both hands because a successful and prosperous Zimbabwe as our neighbour is good for South Africa, the SADC region and our beloved continent Africa. We hope and trust that the positive results of our consultation will go a long way in ensuring regional stability and growth in the two countries.

Finally, is that in our quest to achieve this mission, we travelled in an unusual manner and profusely humble ourselves where we went wrong during the lockdown and will reimburse the government for the costs incurred on behalf of our delegation. Our delegation is under quarantine in line with our lockdown regulations.



Source - ANC
