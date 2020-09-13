An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

Opinion / Columnist

My job forces me to frequently drive along Masiyephambili Drive, past Nkulumane. Complex. I'm particularly concerned about the level of corruption & greed perpetrated by the police manning the road-block at Nkulumane Complex.The Road-Block is there Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 6pm, Saturday & Sunday from 7:30am to 1pm. We thought the perverted cancer of police demanding bribes disappeared with greedy Chihuri, but Alas !! we were so wrong.Nkulumane Police have become so infamous for being thoroughly heartless & corrupt. Is it still about Covid-19 or its now about self-enrichment like Chihuri?Dear motorists, for how long are we going to suffer in silence while we're being milked & robbed-blind by these greedy & deviant policemen.We need to put an end to this wayward daylight robbery by exposing them by speaking up. I have written about three complaints & dropped them into the Nkulumane Suggestion Box but nothing has changed hence I've decided to use Social Media.Please circulate this to as many chat groups as possible until it gets to the Chief of Police Mataga & the Minister of Home Affairs.