Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

2 hrs ago | Views
Since September 2019, there has been no session of Mnangagwa's politburo where they have not discussed Saviour Kasukuwere betraying their dread for the people's choice, Kasukuwere. In a dramatic press conference, Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa just fell short of unwittingly revealing fear of Kasukuwere that has engulfed the politburo.

With an unsteady, shaking voice and almost shedding tears a visibly terrified Chinamasa announced that Kasukuwere has applied to be admitted back into Zanupf and that the Politburo has rejected his overtures. Any student of politics can read in between the lines of Chinamasa's hilarious announcement.

It is a well known secret that none of the politburo members can commander more support from the grassroots than Tyson. Moreover, it is known that Kasukuwere's membership of Zanupf was never terminated at any point, how then can he apply for   re-admission when he is still a member? Something is amiss here. It could be that Chinamasa was trying to express his boss' fear of the masses that support and rally behind Kasukuwere.

If Kasukuwere's days as Mugabe's commissar, the million man marches, the youth interfaces in all ten provinces are anything to go by then Mnangagwa's fears of the man are justified. Kasukuwere has the numbers and Chinamasa knows it.

Could it be because Kasukuwere seems to know which direction the country must go, in stark contrast to the clueless  regime?  Kasukuwere's boldness  in openly challenging party leaders to put people first and solve the quagmire of economic problems that have bedeviled the country since they took over now an open threat to Chinamasa's boss.  

Anyone in ZANU PF knows that grassroots structures from all provinces are calling for Kasukuwere's return to the politburo. The voices are so loud they can be heard even in opposition corridors. In many cell meetings Matemadanda has been told to his face that the party is no longer the people's party, the party has been personalised and the people no longer belong. Could it be that the fearful announcement by Chinamasa was trying to silence these voices from speaking out? So it is true that the demand for Kasukuwere within the party structures has shaken ZANU PF so much so that the leaders have resorted to threatening those who speak out.

We have a circular from the secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu inviting central committee members to an extra ordinary session. Was Chinamasa then trying to pre-empt the discussion of the upcoming central committee? Central committee members know that the people are demanding the return of the party back to the people.

Kasukuwere is definitely shaking ZANU PF, it won't be long before we see results. Kudos to the young people that have persevered with #TysonWabantu message, the elders are not sleeping.

May the real ZANU PF please stand up!



Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Peter Moyo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

2 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

2 hrs ago | 1492 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

5 hrs ago | 2074 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 3132 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

6 hrs ago | 3144 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must renew cordiality

7 hrs ago | 2595 Views

ZimThrive announces new dates for 2021

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Ndebele 'King' Bulelani Khumalo hits back at Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 4649 Views

WATCH: Israeli Army to provide military training in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 4403 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 8054 Views

Zimbabwe govt wants share in Invictus oil deal

11 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Mnangagwa's govt mulls local authority commissions

11 hrs ago | 1737 Views

An open letter from a concerned Bulawayo motorist

11 hrs ago | 1859 Views

ZSE seeking an equity partner for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa slams door on Ramaphosa

11 hrs ago | 5815 Views

Kasukuwere seeks Zanu-PF readmission?

11 hrs ago | 2103 Views

'Mamombe should undergo mental exam'

11 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa's son duped

11 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Police storm hospital, arrest MP

11 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Whisky, bootlicking at Mnangagwa's birthday

11 hrs ago | 4337 Views

Zimbabwe rights lawyers call for police restraint

11 hrs ago | 361 Views

Khupe's recalls a drain to the fiscus

11 hrs ago | 800 Views

Khupe youths blast 'vindictive' recalls on Alliance MPs

11 hrs ago | 2859 Views

Mthuli Mthuli denies policy consistency reports

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa clears the air on ANC delegation visit

11 hrs ago | 771 Views

MDC-T recalls Gwanda mayor

11 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew remains in place

11 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Chief Chiwundura dies

11 hrs ago | 923 Views

Mnangagwa warns Zimbabwe detractors

11 hrs ago | 405 Views

Malema calls for blocking of Beitbridge border post

11 hrs ago | 2919 Views

Mamombe 'faking' illness

19 hrs ago | 2792 Views

Khupe out thinking Chamisa?

19 hrs ago | 7131 Views

Air Zimbabwe sets dates for resumption of flights

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Jacob Mafume puts on brave face

19 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Family spends 5 days with corpse

19 hrs ago | 2423 Views

Zimbabwe bodies repatriation crisis

19 hrs ago | 1373 Views

ANC bullish on Zimbabwe crisis

19 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Mystery claypot disrupts traffic

19 hrs ago | 1323 Views

BREAKING: South Africa opens borders

22 hrs ago | 9123 Views

Lessons from Uganda: What Nelson Chamisa can learn from Bobi Wine

24 hrs ago | 2501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days