Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air
4 hrs ago | Views
PATRICK Chinamasa and Tendai Biti this week once again confirmed their positions as two of the country's biggest producers of hot air. While Chinamasa moaned of urban voters, Biti talked down on rural ones.
First, Chinamasa wondered out loud why urban voters keep voting MDC when raw sewage is flowing in city streets.
"I think we need an anthropologist study to understand the connection between poor service delivery and the ability to continue earning votes on an increasing scale."
Equally, we hope, that anthropologist will also study how Zanu-PF continues to win elections, with such a dismal record stretching over 40 decades.
Then we had Biti boasting on Twitter saying "we relegated Zanu-PF to be a rural party". It was interesting to discover that voters have leagues like in football.
Someone should put Chinamasa and Biti in one room. They deserve each other.
