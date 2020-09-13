Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

4 hrs ago | Views
PATRICK Chinamasa and Tendai Biti this week once again confirmed their positions as two of the country's biggest producers of hot air. While Chinamasa moaned of urban voters, Biti talked down on rural ones.

First, Chinamasa wondered out loud why urban voters keep voting MDC when raw sewage is flowing in city streets.

"I think we need an anthropologist study to understand the connection between poor service delivery and the ability to continue earning votes on an increasing scale."

Equally, we hope, that anthropologist will also study how Zanu-PF continues to win elections, with such a dismal record stretching over 40 decades.

Then we had Biti boasting on Twitter saying "we relegated Zanu-PF to be a rural party". It was interesting to discover that voters have leagues like in football.

Someone should put Chinamasa and Biti in one room. They deserve each other.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

3 hrs ago | 1658 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1709 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

3 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

3 hrs ago | 5935 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

4 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

4 hrs ago | 647 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

4 hrs ago | 350 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

NUST student off the hook

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mpilo cardiac ward in sorry state

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Woman scalds hubby's manhood

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

RwandAir resumes flights to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Charamba spits venom over ban on China game park mining

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Bulawayo Mayor alleges Zacc witch-hunt

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Prophet Bushiri accused of rape

4 hrs ago | 599 Views

Top cop takes boss to court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Nkulumane trio nabbed for 121 smuggled television sets

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zacc swoops on Bulawayo City Council

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

MDC Alliance marshals' remand refusal bid flops

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Sikhala in fresh freedom push

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

No passage for unregistered cars at tollgates

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to UN

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zanu-PF district elections escalate Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Fresh scandal rocks ZESA

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Explosives expected at ZANU PF meeting...members plot to recall Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6363 Views

BREAKING: 50% bread price increase with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 9991 Views

Mamombe arrest warrant cancelled

15 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Kasukuwere shakes ZANU PF to the core

19 hrs ago | 10230 Views

Mnangagwa warns brawling Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Mnangagwa in fresh talks plea

20 hrs ago | 8835 Views

Chiwenga's wife sued over US$6,000 water debt

20 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Khupe barred from Polad

20 hrs ago | 10372 Views

MDC divisions plumb new lows

20 hrs ago | 1852 Views

Jacob Mudenda fingered in controversial appointment of ZINARA board member

20 hrs ago | 2086 Views

'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal the heavy favourite for the French Open

20 hrs ago | 199 Views

Engutsheni Hospital accused of employing labourers from outside Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 4463 Views

Police arrest 14 948 people in Gweru and Mazowe

23 hrs ago | 2997 Views

'I am still ZANU PF', fumes Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 4668 Views

'Police Boss Godwin Matanga selling fraudulent stands' Mliswa says

24 hrs ago | 4283 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days