Opinion / Columnist
Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has deployed Zanu-PF bigwigs to three provinces that are being ravaged by ugly infighting ahead of the party's DCC elections.
Factionalism is said to be rife in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and the Midlands. This has seen Mnangagwa deploying senior party officials including former Cabinet minister Chris Mushohwe to lead probes in the troubled provinces.
Mashonaland East provincial commissar Herbert Shumbamhini said they nullified last week's CV collection exercise for those wishing to contest in DCC elections due to rampant violations of party regulations.
There had also been reports of numerous complaints that Zanu-PF bigwigs in Mutoko had refused to accept applications of several potential candidates that they deemed to be a threat to their ambitions.
The party suspects G40 elements in the manipulation of the elections in Mashonaland Central while the race to fill the vacant Kwekwe Central seat is at the centre of brawling in Midlands.
Source - Daily News
