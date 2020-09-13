Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

Opinion / Columnist

REPORTS of last week's explosive meeting between Zanu-PF and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party of South Africa make interesting reading.On face value, one can be forgiven to mistake the ANC as the Zimbabwean ruling party given its clarity on issues affecting the country, which they have qualified as a crisis.The meeting, we are told, was tense with the ANC putting it to their colleagues that Zimbabwe was in a mess of its own making while Zanu-PF was relegated to the defensive, albeit with little success.ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule reportedly told the Zanu-PF officials led by his opposite number Obert Mpofu that the situation in Zimbabwe required urgent action on the part of those in government.We hear Magashule led the way in expressing ANC's exasperation over the worsening economic situation in Zimbabwe and escalating reports of human rights abuses.What is clear is the consistency of the ANC leadership's message on the situation in Zimbabwe before, during and after their meeting with Zanu-PF.Sadly, while the ANC, certainly in good faith, is trying to make Zanu-PF see the light and to take corrective action, the ruling party is choosing to turn a blind eye to its ruinous reign, and the crisis of its own making.What is certain is that the ANC is feeling the heat of Zanu-PF misgovernance and their shaky economy cannot sustain the influx of Zimbabweans flocking across Limpopo as economic refugees.There are an estimated over three million Zimbabweans in South Africa.Yesterday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the obvious, that his party cared less about "claims of a crisis" in Zimbabwe and boasted that he had the support of his friends in region.Zimbabwe is burning and the fire, according to the ANC, is spilling into South Africa, so to them it is no longer a laughing matter.Zanu-PF has been planning and carefully executing a strategy to convince the ANC that Zimbabwe is not in a crisis by pointing to sanctions and the opposition.Anything to avoid looking in the mirror and see the monster the party and its leadership have become.ANC is trying to help find a solution to Zimbabwe's political gridlock that has left Africa's potential bread winner at the top of the beggars list. The situation in Zimbabwe is dire.If Zanu-PF and its leadership choose to ignore it, it will be to their peril.