Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance leadership mobilizes and Recruits more members in Mpumalanga

14 Nov 2020 at 20:34hrs | Views
MDC Alliance remain very strong both in Zimbabwe and the Diaspora as its leadership continue to mobilize and recruit more members.

Today the 13th in Mpumalanga, District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira, Organizing Secretary Wadzanai Dzama and Women Assembly Chairlady Beauty Mushore contacted a door to door campaign in Nelspruit (Backdoor and Dwaleni) branches where many Zimbabweans declared their allegiance to Nelson Chamisa.

Speaking to newly recruited members, they said they are very much concerned about the deteriorating state back home and are also disturbed by the way Zimbabweans are being treated by Zanu pf led government which.

They also added that Zanu pf has subjected them to slaves in a foreign land, therefore they vowed to do all they can to remove Zanu pf.

"It's now clear that Chamisa holds the future of our Country. We have seen it that Zanu pf holds no keys of progress as it has totally destroyed everything in the country.

"We are concerned about our future and those of our children in Zimbabwe. Right now we are seeing people arrested for no crime and tortured in the hands of Zanu pf. Chin'ono has committed no crime but he's languishing in jail. Some people who are back home think that we are living well here not knowing that we are in a hell. We are living like slaves" , said one of the member.

In addition, Backdoor and Dwaleni new members thanked MDC Alliance leadership for visiting their places and remind them of good news of MDC Alliance.

"Thank you leadership for coming, we were hearing about MDC Alliance in the social media. Now we have seen you, we now have the direction which we also think will bring back the future of our country", they said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Karimanzira gave them direction and hope. He encouraged them to participate in politics and decide on the future of a better Zimbabwe.

"All what we need is to unite and walk in one direction. Together we will remove Zanu pf and our lives and of our children will be better. President Chamisa holds the keys of a better Zimbabwe we all need", said MDC Alliance District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira.

Two weeks ago, recruitment program was held in Barberton where the Youth Assembly District Chairperson Prince Mushore was leading.

MDC Alliance leadership will be in Bushbuck for the same program on the 14th November.



Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5482 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days