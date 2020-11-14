MDC Alliance leadership mobilizes and Recruits more members in Mpumalanga

Opinion / Columnist

MDC Alliance remain very strong both in Zimbabwe and the Diaspora as its leadership continue to mobilize and recruit more members.Today the 13th in Mpumalanga, District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira, Organizing Secretary Wadzanai Dzama and Women Assembly Chairlady Beauty Mushore contacted a door to door campaign in Nelspruit (Backdoor and Dwaleni) branches where many Zimbabweans declared their allegiance to Nelson Chamisa.Speaking to newly recruited members, they said they are very much concerned about the deteriorating state back home and are also disturbed by the way Zimbabweans are being treated by Zanu pf led government which.They also added that Zanu pf has subjected them to slaves in a foreign land, therefore they vowed to do all they can to remove Zanu pf."It's now clear that Chamisa holds the future of our Country. We have seen it that Zanu pf holds no keys of progress as it has totally destroyed everything in the country."We are concerned about our future and those of our children in Zimbabwe. Right now we are seeing people arrested for no crime and tortured in the hands of Zanu pf. Chin'ono has committed no crime but he's languishing in jail. Some people who are back home think that we are living well here not knowing that we are in a hell. We are living like slaves" , said one of the member.In addition, Backdoor and Dwaleni new members thanked MDC Alliance leadership for visiting their places and remind them of good news of MDC Alliance."Thank you leadership for coming, we were hearing about MDC Alliance in the social media. Now we have seen you, we now have the direction which we also think will bring back the future of our country", they said.Meanwhile, Chairman Karimanzira gave them direction and hope. He encouraged them to participate in politics and decide on the future of a better Zimbabwe."All what we need is to unite and walk in one direction. Together we will remove Zanu pf and our lives and of our children will be better. President Chamisa holds the keys of a better Zimbabwe we all need", said MDC Alliance District Chairperson Cuthbert Karimanzira.Two weeks ago, recruitment program was held in Barberton where the Youth Assembly District Chairperson Prince Mushore was leading.MDC Alliance leadership will be in Bushbuck for the same program on the 14th November.