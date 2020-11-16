Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Politicians must stop abusing traditional leaders

16 Nov 2020 at 05:51hrs | Views
COMMUNITY members from Tsholotsho have singled out abuse of traditional leaders by politicians as a major concern that has the potential of plunging vulnerable groups into starvation. This came out during a virtual district dialogue convened by communities working with Heal Zimbabwe on November 8, 2020.

Participants highlighted that in some wards, traditional leaders, mostly village heads, wear political party regalia during food aid registration and distribution meetings.

Tsholotsho is a semi-arid region so it has issues of food insecurity. It is shocking that during food aid registration and distribution, some village heads wear Tshirts belonging to certain political parties, this creates biases as in most cases, vulnerable groups such as orphans and the disabled are overlooked.

In some instances, village heads got directives from local political leaders when registering and distributing food aid. Other issues that came out during the dialogue include the absence of grassroot local government structures such as village development committees and ward development committees.

These structures are responsible for identifying and co-ordinating development initiatives at the local level. Participants noted that in some wards and villages these structures were non-existent and this made it difficult for active participation of citizens and dealt a heavy blow to development.

The dialogue unanimously resolved that there was need to conscientise traditional leaders on their constitutional roles such as the important role of facilitation of development enshrined in section 282(1)(c) of the Constitution. In light of this, the dialogue established committees in all the wards that are going to be responsible for engaging Traditional leaders and conscientising them on their constitutional obligations.

These committees will also be responsible for monitoring food registration and distribution meetings and providing periodic reports to the virtual platform that will be used during engagement initiatives.

The dialogue meetings are some among many interventions by Heal Zimbabwe to strengthen capacity of citizens to uphold participation, inclusion, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness principles and mechanisms. Such interventions help build peaceful and socially cohesive communities.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 32 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days