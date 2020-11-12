De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

Opinion / Columnist

With special thanks to cde Bwoni.For the past twenty years Zimbabwe has been groaning under great satanic sanctions which have destroyed our livelihood. To ma'ke it worse the opposition which requested for the sanctions did not only deny that they are the architects of sanctions but they even deny that sanctions do exist.The apology by Mr Obert Gutu the former MDC T spokesperson showed the cruel intentions of the MDC in all its splitting letters. MDC must be described a satanic outfit in a political shadows. The sins they have committed is unpardonable and their actions are flabbergasting and deeply depressing.The deaths caused by these sanctions can not be said to be accidental. The only person who has behaved like a person in all the MDCs put together is Obert Gutu whose courage and apology shows that Gutu is indeed a man of principle who sees reason. Gutu has shown and exposed the idiocy of the MDC and all its spits. Cde Matemadanda said " I think Zimbabweans must accept Obert Gutu's apology because he has realised how bad it was to invite the sanctions. Gutu did not do it himself but he belonged to the group that did invite the sanctions. It is human and acceptable for someone to take the action he did.He didn't want to blame others or to refuse responsibility. Only men and women of integrity can do this. I think he should be commended for this kind of behaviour and it is not too late for others to do it. Coming to normal senses is not a sign of cowardice but integrity. Well done comrade Gutu, well done also cde Matutu your decision shows alot of consciousness and wisdom ZANU PF HQ is home to all. Hapana anonzi haakwane mumusangano wevanhu. Udzai henyu vakasarako kuti home is best huye tinokutambirai nemaoko Maviri." Cde Matemadanda made these comments in the light of the confession by cde Gutu.In 2017 comrade Bwoni commented on the evils of de campaigning the country using falsehoods. This has been the strategy of the opposition for a long time. Those who sort to vilify Zimbabwe have shown the world that they are not perfect in their so cold democracy. Four years letter comrade Bwoni wrote"TO say that opposition politics in Zimbabwe is unimaginative and wholly uninspiring is an epic show of restraint with words out of respect. "There is this very restricted and rigid view of the role of the opposition; what they intend to achieve and how they are going to achieve those outcomes. The opposition has this ‘whatever-it-takes' attitude when it comes to fulfilling their barren ambitions of dislodging the ruling party as the next government.Opposition parties in Zimbabwe are very limited when it comes to policy and punch, they offer no shadow strategy for the country and their primary objective is a feeling of entitlement to get into ‘power simply because the ruling party has been in power for too long'. There is a disastrous and destructive overreliance on disinformation deliberately intended to mislead and deceive the electorate. The opposition has made it their duty to soil Zimbabwe and spread false woods around the world making Zimbabwe to be viewed like a failed state. Sanctions have been imposed making the life unbearable. We are seriously indebted to Obert Gutu's apology. It gives an insight that indeed sanctions were a grand plan for the opposition. It exposes the MDC and their Shenanigan. The aim of the opposition is to use sanctions in-order to starve the nation into a rebellion.There is a high level of desperation to tarnish, misinform and create the impression of utter ruination about the country even in cases that do not warrant such depiction. It is unfortunate that some within the opposition will go to extraordinary length to present the country to the world with such bleak outlook for their singular yet infertile ambitions to get to be the next government.Getting power by starving those you are willing to rule over is total witch craft. It demonic and evil at its bestIt is a shameless charade to tarnish the name of Zimbabwe through outrageous invention and having to import images from other countries to dishonourably illustrate perceived failures of the ruling party.Nobody is putting up a narrative which shows the progress ZANU PF is doing.For the first time in our political history people in Shurugwi north through their MP honourable RR Nyathi have created a community based mining organisation where the people are benefiting from their own province. Honourable Nyathi has created employment to over A hundred people despite the opposition from somewhere near Kwekwe.The development shown in Shurugwi is the work of ZANU PF through honourable Nyathi. Many parents are now able to send their kids to school. Life as we know it is now bearable in Shutugwi yet this development has not been posted on Social media. This distorted depiction of Zimbabwe is clearly and carelessly presented to fool the electorate into exchanging their vote for such blatant half-truth. The opposition is build on lies and they are now fighting to protect their lie.No person in his right mind would want to represent his own country with such an incorrect and damaging impression?Instead of a heartfelt and genuine connection with the electorate at grassroots level and seriously challenging what they perceive to be the ruling party's policy flaws, they are busy trying to outdo each other in de-campaigning and denigrating Zimbabwe through fictitious images rented from somewhere else other than Zimbabwe.No one is denying that there are problems in the country or the fact that the country is facing economic challenges, but to import and fabricate images and pass them on as Harare is pitiful. Those who have circulated and shared this image are deliberately destructive and reckless. The country is going through many challenges as we speak, there are real problems to contend with and any opposition worth noting should be focusing on policy alternatives not rented images.The Zimbabwe electorate is highly sophisticated and can easily sift through to distinguish facts from fabrications. This deliberate deception and disinformation is not going to win over the electorate. Those in the opposition who are fuelling this misleading narrative lack foresight. They present the country with such negativity and forget that even if, by some miracle, they get to become the next government that negative perception about the country will stick for a very long time. You cannot delete social media posts once shared and that is it. So the damage done to Zimbabwe through Social media is irreparableThe opposition accuse the government of scaring away investors but, if the truth be told, they themselves are doing the real job of misrepresenting Zimbabwe to potential investors.The picture they are circulating on social media and the never-ending negative portrayal of Zimbabwe goes a long way in discouraging investors into the country.Again, no one is suggesting for one second that we should camouflage problems and paint a rosy picture, but to fake images for effect is just dishonest and dishonourable. The perception this creates is that of absolute ruin and gloom and very few countries, if any, molest themselves in this manner. Zimbabwe is being abused by those who claim to be patriots.This disinformation campaign against Zimbabwe is a concerted effort by the local opposition who are desperate to get into power at all costs. There is nothing patriotic about continually trying to put your country down. In fact, that is witchcraft.There are social, political and economic implications associated with persistently and publicly disgracing your own country and they are indeed disastrous.It is a never-ending onslaught against Zimbabwe.The disheartening thing is that it was Zimbabwean nationals who picked up on such a meaningless survey and shared that online. Some countries measure informal activities whereas others do not, some countries have rebased their economies and others are still to rebase theirs.The tragedy is that as erroneous and destructive such disinformation is, the Zimbabwe opposition clutch onto such ridiculous surveys and run off with these as facts to further their faint hope.The opposition is and has always focused on faulty step ladders towards power hence the preoccupation with trying to dishonestly undermine government. The electorate will not be easily swayed by blatant lies. With such opposition, Zanu PF is on course to register another landslide in the 2023 elections.We applaud the former spokesman of. MDC Mr Obert Gutu to come our clean.Zimbabwe is the only country We can call our own so lets keep it intact.Vazet2000@ yahoo..co. Uk