Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

GOVERNMENT invited for the bids of the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway in 1998 and in 2003, the project was awarded to the consortium of six local contractors and six local engineering firms under the name ZimHighways. The economic downturn precluded implementation of the build-operate-and-transfer concession.

Several other attempts at implementing the project were made, including a revival of ZimHighways, and other prospective developers like Gieger International.

The second republic made the decision to use local engineering expertise and local construction capacity, while funding was wholly local.

The proof of success of the strategy is now there on the ground for all to see. The road is being widened to 12,5m with two lanes of 3,75m width and 2,5m wide surfaced shoulders.

The pavement has a minimum of four layers comprising 150mm each lower and upper selected subgrade layers, a 250-300mm cement stabilised in situ sub-base recycling or virgin gravel, a 150 G1 crushed stone aggregates base layer, with 40mm AC asphaltic concrete surfacing.

The geometric design has been improved to 120km where possible or at least 100km/hr in difficult terrain design speed, all in accordance with the Southern Africa Transportation and Communications Committee standard specifications.

The second republic must be commended for making the conscious decision to invest in infrastructure, which includes the Harare-Beitbridge Highway project.

This will improve the movement of goods and people, which will stimulate economic growth, and offer employment to locals and skilled workers from around the country.

On behalf of the project engineer, and the five contractors who are engaged on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway project, we wish to thank the government for having the faith in us, and for giving us the opportunity to showcase and prove our capabilities.

We implore government to continue funding the project to its logical conclusion of rehabilitation and upgrading the whole 585km Harare-Beitbridge Highway.


Source - newsday
