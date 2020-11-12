Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

4 hrs ago | Views
THE Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has blasted the police for throwing spikes at moving passenger vehicles and smashing windscreens to apprehend errant drivers, warning that if the practice continues it would end up sparking protests.

PAZ president Tafadzwa Goliati told NewsDay that incidences of police throwing spikes and teargas at moving commuter omnibuses had escalated.

He said teargassing passenger transport and throwing spikes on moving buses endangered children the most.

Recently, members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police threw teargas canisters into a bus full of passengers near the Harare Agricultural Showgrounds.

"We are not happy with the throwing of spikes on moving vehicles. The issue had been banned by the court, but the police is continuously breaking the law. Police are using force on citizens who are not even armed," Goliati said.

"This is a very bad habit which is being displayed by the State security agents. They are abusing the law. This will steer anger among the citizens sparking serious violence."

Goliati said there should be mutual understanding between the police and citizens.

"We want dialogue between police and citizens because we are all Zimbabweans. We are not violent people and we want our rights to be respected because we are not happy with how the police are treating us," he said.

Goliati said there were many passengers who were injured during running battles between police and commuter omnibus operators.

"The duty of the police is not to smash windscreens and throw spikes at unarmed citizens. If citizens are abusing the law, they should be taken to court rather than smashing car screens while putting passengers' lives at risk. It should be clear that the police are not superior to the courts and no one is above the law."
National police spokesperson

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed Goliati's assertions.

"That is not true. For now, most of the kombis that are pirating are from Zupco and those that are not from Zupco that break the law are taken to court. We have two or one incidents where there was the issue of spiking of vehicles, but there is no increase in such cases," Nyathi said.

"We had one of our officers in Harare who was run down to death by a truck which was carrying passengers and we do not expect the PAZ to be complaining."

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

50 mins ago | 158 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

4 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

4 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

4 hrs ago | 1417 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

4 hrs ago | 443 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

4 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Bushiri had five passports

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

14 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5636 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 475 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

19 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

19 hrs ago | 1118 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

19 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2197 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1037 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

22 hrs ago | 2865 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days