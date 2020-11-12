Chamisa goes down as Mnangagwa rises high

Opinion / Columnist

After 37 years in power, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe resigned via in November 2017. His successor and former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, promised a break from Mugabe's authoritarian rule and economic mismanagement, declaring a "new Zimbabwe" that is "open for business." True to his word Mnangagwa has delivered on his promises.Zimbabwe's political and economic reform landscape has seen a great improvement after Mugabe. As we can predict the country's likely trajectory over the next three years and we request the international community to help support Zimbabwe's recovery. We further request that the thumb soldiers who are meant to vilify Zimbabwe stop this onslaught on their own country and help with responsible reporting.President Mnangagwa has put up reform goals and has put measures on his administration's to oversee a genuine movement toward genuine political or economic reform. Repression has become a thing of the past and the economy continues to rise from the sinking stinking state it was left in by the old dispensation. A lot of the old guard and military staff have loosened their grip on power. Zimbabwe has managed to show genuine reform in just three years under present conditions.Politics and economics are inextricably linked in Zimbabwe, and the country will be able to recover and Mnangagwa made it clear that the two sectors are addressed in tandem and the party must rule above the government. To help the country recover from years of mismanagement, corruption, and state violence, international actors - including the United States - would be wise to help the party in power in a coordinated fashion to implement genuine political, economic, and security reforms without their evil intentions of forcing a regime change.Mnangagwa despite all forces attacking him has created a safe democratic space.Genuine reform has been achieved under present economic and political conditions in Zimbabwe in the lead-up to national elections in 2023. The opposition is now tearing itself down they no longer have the reform mantra.Zimbabwe has continued up the path of political and economic development despite, protests, fake political violence at the hands of the opposition and a great leap from the economic deterioration which has characterised Zimbabwe in the past 37 years.We all know that Rome was not built in one day.Mnangagwa' government has taken some great steps that could be seen as an indication of progress particularly on the economic front there is a wide gap between the reality and opposition reform rhetoric.The Mnangagwa government continues to allow peaceful political objections and the media remain heavily biased against the ruling party.A lot of tangible steps have been taken toward reconfiguring Zimbabwe's autocratic system into a democratic system which embraces all.Security forces have been put in their place and their relationship with the masses has changed for good since Mnangagwa came to power.The has managed a huge government surplus and the introduction of a new currency aimed at curbing inflation, the economy is again on the rise and avoided total collapse.Zimbabwe is suffered from fuel, and electricity shortages reminiscent of Zimbabwe's political and economic crisis in the mid-to-late 2000s but now fuel flows in the streets of all towns. Electricity problems are now history.We have seen Dams being constructed roads being constructed, zimbabwe's infrastructure is in a fast improvement mode.Politics and economics are inseparable in Zimbabwe, and the country will be unable to recover unless the two sectors are addressed in a coordinated fashion. So Mnangagwa made it clear that the party leads the government.International actors - including the United States should stop vilifying Zimbabwe in order to push their own agenda. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans. Cde Dambudzo Mnangagwa is implementing genuine political, economic, and security reforms.The new dispensation Has gone a long way towards putting Zimbabwe on a democratic path, lessening high levels of political polarization, and repairing the collapsing economy.The President has made genuine Reforms which also reassures potential investors and help to come into Zimbabwe."The economy is going to be fixed through a process," he said. "These things cannot be done overnight."President Mnangagwa acknowledged that sanctions were only one cause of Zimbabwe's escalating economic crisis. It has been exacerbated by decades of corruption, mismanagement and a recent austerity program enforced by Mr. Mnangagwa's finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, a former economist at the University of Cambridge.The austerity program has created Zimbabwe's first budget surplus in years, which would allow the government to pay off some of its debts, which might in turn unlock more international loans. An electricity deal was being signed with a South African energy supplier, and he was negotiating with China to finance the programme.Zimbabwe has moved miles towards success. The anti-corruption team led by Tabani Mpofu the prosecutor shows that Zimbabwe is really open for business.The past three years has steered the country in a better direction. ZANU PF as the party has seen great changes under the capable hands of CdeVictor Matemadanda and his deputy Omega Hungwe and the whole Commisariat team the party has presided over difficult but successful DCC elections.Indeed the past three years Mnangagwa has show that Zimbabwe can be better again.Vazet2000@yahoo.co.uk