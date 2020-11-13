Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

2017 coup targeted 'criminals around Mugabe' and now it's payback time - we are but mice to these Zanu PF thugs

1 hr ago | Views
Three years ago at 04.00 hours local time on 15th November 2017 Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) spokesman, Major General Sibusiso Moyo, addressed the nation and the world at large, live on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, following the address we made on 13 November 2017 which we believe our main broadcaster, ZBC and The Herald, were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level," he announced.

"Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his family are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice. As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.

"To both our people and the world beyond our borders: We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of Government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict."

Fast forward to today, three years latter, it is common cause to say the "degenerating political, social and economic situation" has continued and the threat of social unrest or worse is as real now as it was in 2017. A situation that has not gone unnoticed by some of those like former ministers Professor Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere, etc. G40 leaders, the targeted "criminal around Mugabe who are committing crimes". The G40 leaders are answering back with growing confidence.

"Either we organise or we agonise. If we continue looking at the situation as it is and expect that on its own, it will resolve itself, I think that won't just happen like that," argued Kasukuwere in a public discussion dubbed "Operation Restore Legacy, Unpacking the Democratic Transition in Zimbabwe".

"The situation we find ourselves in as Zimbabwe is not the first time in the world over or in Africa.

"You recall we had such a situation in Nigeria. There was serious persecution of journalists, politicians and this all has to do with the role of the military at any given point when they take on the political platform and basically try to start directing the political affairs of any given country.

"In our situation, in Zimbabwe, we appear like we are in a political cul-de-sac. There is no defined pathway on how to proceed… Let's take up the battle straight to the administration each and every day they must start to understand that the pain in our society is now unattainable.

"I believe the collective aspiration of the people of Zimbabwe will be much greater a force than any other thing that we have. Whether there are guns, whether they arrest us.
What is lacking in my view is a concerted push to change our situation."

Three years ago the people of Zimbabwe came out in strong support of the military coup and poured in the streets in their thousands to demonstrate their support. After 37 years of Mugabe rule they wanted "to give Mnangagwa a chance".

Now, three years latter, the talk is "Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa"! Kasukuwere and company are growing confident of staging a political comeback in the coming elections in 2023.

The truth is the November 2017 military coup was nothing but a musical chairs, Mugabe and a few around him were eliminated but those who remained were just as corrupt, incompetent, tyrannical, etc. All talk of "Second Republic and New Dispensation" was just a marketing gimmick to give the impression Zimbabwe had changed when in reality nothing of substance had changed.

Kasukuwere et al have targeted the military as the root cause of the rot in Zimbabwe just as the November 2017 coup had targeted his and his colleagues, most of whom are now in exile. This is just nonsense because the military has always played a major role in Zimbabwe politics. We have all heard of the Joint Operation Command, a junta, comprising the top brass in the Police, CIO, Army and Prison Services plus a few select individuals from the party head by Mugabe with Mnangagwa as his deputy.

The Police and CIO's top brass belonged to the Mugabe and G40 faction whilst the Army belonged to the Mnangagwa and Lacoste faction. Former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuru played no part in the coup and in being hounded because he was in "the wrong basket", as Mugabe would put it.

Mnangagwa offered musical chairs Zanu PF, Kasukuwere et al are offering revolved door Zanu PF. Those who are now supporting Kasukuwere are as naive and gullible as those who supported Mnangagwa three years go. There is no difference between Mnangagwa and Kasukuwere in so far as that both are corrupt, incompetent, vote rigging and power hungry thugs. There is no difference between a viper and a cobra in being deadly snakes especially to a mouse; to these Zanu PF thugs we are mice!


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiyangwa wants farmers evicted

24 mins ago | 9 Views

VID officer swallows bribe money to avoid arrest

26 mins ago | 13 Views

Family wrangle defers Moana funeral service

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Canaan Banana's son dies, Mnangagwa mourns

30 mins ago | 14 Views

Ex-NetOne boss claims bullying

31 mins ago | 9 Views

Mohadi to launch Presidential Teak Grease Programme in Gwanda

32 mins ago | 13 Views

Skhu to drop second album

32 mins ago | 6 Views

Man killed over gambling bet

33 mins ago | 8 Views

Malawi court releases Bushiri, wife 'unconditionally'

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Fresh details on land scam

34 mins ago | 10 Views

My experience as a returning resident

38 mins ago | 48 Views

Zanu-PF finalises DCC vetting process

44 mins ago | 38 Views

Corruption rocks Mines ministry

45 mins ago | 65 Views

Mapisa-Nqakula defends decision to give ANC delegation airlift To Zimbabwe

45 mins ago | 31 Views

Kasukuwere 'blasted' for being sympathetic to Chin'ono

5 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Econet offers festive cheer, launches massive Christmas promotion

6 hrs ago | 627 Views

Business mistakes and errors that you need to avoid

6 hrs ago | 631 Views

Benefits of travelling in business relations

6 hrs ago | 230 Views

Kwaito star 'Mshoza' dies at 37

9 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Prophet Bushiri's case (an analysis)

13 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Chamisa goes down as Mnangagwa rises high

13 hrs ago | 7214 Views

Chamisa's MDC, G40 clash over 'abductions'

15 hrs ago | 3191 Views

Justice Ndewere tribunal sworn in

15 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Attempted rape at MDC HQ

15 hrs ago | 4216 Views

I'm not a flight risk, says Rushwaya

15 hrs ago | 2990 Views

Minister grilled over corruption

15 hrs ago | 2176 Views

NetOne unveils new service

15 hrs ago | 1896 Views

'Too many taxes fueling gold smuggling'

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zimbabwe reels over junk cars from East Asia

15 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

16 hrs ago | 902 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

16 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

16 hrs ago | 11011 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

16 hrs ago | 2882 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

16 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

16 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

16 hrs ago | 437 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

16 hrs ago | 317 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

16 hrs ago | 160 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

16 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

16 hrs ago | 191 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

16 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

16 hrs ago | 688 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

16 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

16 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

16 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

17 hrs ago | 942 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

17 hrs ago | 496 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days