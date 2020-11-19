Latest News Editor's Choice


'Cops' arrested over US$48 000 heist

2 hrs ago | Views
A GANG of suspected robbers, who were pretending to be police officers, was recently busted after getting away with US$48 000 from a Harare man in a money exchange deal.

Nokhuthula Sadomba and Patson Mudube appeared before the Harare Magistrates' Courts on allegations of robbery after handcuffing the man before disappearing with his money.

It is the State's case that on November 18 at around 2pm, the two in the company of six others, who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant, who was looking for money to deposit into his foreign currency account in exchange for cash.

It is alleged that they approached the complainant as if one of them was in need of cash and would transfer the needed money and allegedly accompanied him to Avondale.

Claims are that one of the gang members pretended as if he had the capacity to transfer the money and got into the complainant's vehicle.

While in the middle of the said transaction, it is alleged that their accomplices came and identified themselves as cops and told the complainant that he had been arrested for dealing in foreign currency.

They allegedly handcuffed him and drove off the scene on the guise that they were driving to a police station.

They reportedly drove to the Avenues area and threatened the complainant and left him handcuffed as they jumped into their getaway vehicle and disappeared with US$48 000.

Sadomba is also facing another charge of extortion having allegedly lured another foreign currency dealer to Belgravia Shopping Centre on the guise that they would transfer money to him for United States dollars.

It is alleged that Sadomba in the company of five others called the complainant to their unregistered Mercedes Benz.

As the complainant was counting the money, it is alleged that they signalled their colleagues, who came and produced police identity cards and they entered the vehicle.

They allegedly drove to Harare Central Police Station and threatened the complainant with detention unless he gave them US$10 000.

The complainant reportedly gave them US$3 000 and they set him free.

Source - dailynews
